Over 100 UN Diplomats Walk Out As Russian Minister Gives Speech At Human Rights Forum In Geneva

As Russia continues its invasion of Ukraine, countries around the world are increasingly taking a stronger stance to condemn their actions.

During the United Nations human rights forum on Tuesday (1 Mar), over 100 diplomats from 40 countries walked out as Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gave his speech.

Diplomats walk out during Russian Foreign Minister’s speech at UN pic.twitter.com/5bL5X94wK4 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) March 1, 2022

The diplomats were largely from Western countries including the United States (US), Britain, and countries from the European Union (EU).

Once outside the chamber, the representatives unfurled a Ukraine flag — a display of support and solidarity to Ukrainians.

As Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov began addressing the UN human rights forum in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday (1 Mar), more than 100 diplomats stood from their seats.

Led by Ukrainian Ambassador Yevheniia Filipenko, they walked out of the conference hall, leaving it largely empty.

According to Newsweek, the walkout was staged by diplomats from about 40 countries, largely from the West and its allies.

This includes diplomats from EU countries, US, Canada, Britain, France, and Japan.

Amongst the delegations that remained in the hall were those from Syria, China, and Venezuela, reported Reuters.

Show of support to Ukraine

Videos show diplomats filing out in throngs before gathering outside the conference hall.

Once outside, Ukrainian Ambassador Filipenko told diplomats to gather as she unfurled a Ukraine flag.

The ambassador thanked them for their “wonderful show of support to Ukrainians” fighting for independence.

She continued that this sends a very strong signal to Russia that such actions are not acceptable and tolerated.

The diplomats also applauded loudly in front of the Ukrainian flag, reported The Daily Mail.

This could reportedly be heard in the conference hall where Lavrov spoke remotely to a relatively thin audience.

Later, the EU Mission in Geneva said on Twitter that they cannot be expected to sit by while Russia is “actively spreading disinformation and falsehoods” about their attacks.

French Ambassador Jerome Bonnafont also shared that any invasion is a violation of human rights.

He said it is important that the Human Rights Council shows its solidarity with Ukraine through the walkout.

Russian Foreign Minister pushes blame to Ukraine

According to Reuters, Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov was supposed to give his speech in person.

However, he cancelled his visit after what the Russian mission said was EU states blocking his flight path.

In his speech, Mr Lavrov pushed the blame for the invasion on Ukraine.

He claimed its capital Kyiv possessed nuclear weapons, which pose a danger to Russia.

This, he said, required a response from Russia, reported The Independent.

Hope further bloodshed can be prevented

As the invasion approaches its 1-week mark, it’s important that countries band together to condemn the violence happening in Ukraine.

With thousands having already lost their lives, we hope talks between both countries will bear fruit and will that a ceasefire will follow soon after.

