Russian Kids Arrested For Protesting Outside Ukraine Embassy

While Russia advances with its invasion, some citizens do not wish for violence. However, there is not much they can do except to voice out through peaceful actions.

In doing so, they must also brace themselves for the consequences.

On Wednesday (2 Mar), images of arrested children surfaced on social media.

In a Facebook post, the children allegedly laid flowers before the Embassy for Ukraine in Russia and crafted a poster for peace before authorities cracked down on them.

After spending hours cooped up in a police station, they were eventually released. However, they now face the prospect of a court trial.

The children’s parents are now seeking a human rights lawyer to aid them.

Russian kids arrested after laying flowers outside Ukraine embassy

According to a Facebook post, 5 children, aged between 7 and 11, were accompanied by their mothers as they went to the Embassy of Ukraine in Russia to lay flowers.

Before heading over, they crafted a poster with the words нет войне, which means “no war” in Russian.

However, upon reaching the location, they were arrested by Russian authorities. The children were then brought away to a police station, where they reportedly spent the night.

The authorities had also allegedly stripped the phones off the 2 parents, restricting communication with the kids.

During the whole ordeal, police officers reportedly threatened to put the kids into child care and deprive them of their parental rights.

Thankfully, after a few hours had passed, authorities released the children.

But they now face the prospect of a court trial and fines. With these developments, the parents are currently seeking a human rights lawyer to aid them.

Russian girl behind railing cries to mother

In a separate Facebook post, another video clip surfaced, showing the moment of separation between one of the children and her parent.

In the 20-second footage, the girl exchanges tearful words with her mother behind a railing.

The girl in the video also asked her mother what was going on.

Traumatising experience for the Russian kids

It must have been traumatising to find out how it’s like to be arrested and held in lockup at such a young age.

The consequences they suffered for their peaceful actions, in turn, underscore the gravity of the situation on the ground. Hopefully, the parents can quickly receive the help they’re looking for.

