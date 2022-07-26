Ryde S’pore Driver Caught Dozing Off Behind The Wheel, Netizens Suggest Pulling Over When Sleepy

RYDE Driver Caught Dozing Behind The Wheel By Worried Passenger

Going to work half-awake is an experience most Singaporeans can relate to, especially after a night out just hours before.

While you can smoke through some jobs at 50% capacity, you wouldn’t take the risk if you work as a private-hire driver.

A lady in Singapore was on red alert when she recently encountered a RYDE driver dozing off at the wheel.

Although it seems that she got to her destination safely, netizens suggest she pull the driver over if she comes across a similarly heavy-eyed driver.

RYDE driver caught dozing & struggles to stay awake while driving

Last Saturday (23 Jul), a woman in Singapore shared her encounter with a drowsy driver on Facebook.

In her post, she explains that she booked a ride from RYDE and was assigned the sleepy driver.

During her commute, she caught and counted the driver dozing off on three occasions.

Along with the caption, she attached a video and images of her driver, as seen in the rearview mirror.

The dopey driver was obviously struggling to stay awake, as his eyelids constantly failed him.

He also looked particularly tired, with the area around his eyes particularly dark.

Netizens concerned for driver & passenger’s safety

Netizens were understandably concerned for the OP and suggested that she should’ve advised the driver to rest.

This Facebook user shared a tip when encountering sleepy drivers — constantly communicate with them.

Another way to avoid potentially dangerous scenarios is to keep vigilant yourselves, as one comment suggested.

The comments were generally quite constructive, but a netizen explains that this could be the result of working more hours as the call for lower fares continues.

MS News has reached out to RYDE for a statement on the incident and will update this article when they get back.

Put health & safety first

From the outside looking in, it’s undeniably dangerous for the driver to be working while in such a condition.

However, as passengers and fellow Singaporeans, we can understand his hustle.

Hopefully, this will be a reminder for him to take things easy and put his safety and health first before padding his pockets.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook & Facebook.