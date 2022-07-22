Single S’pore Mother Working 2 Jobs Collapses & Passes Away, Leaves Behind 3 Children

Single Mother, 46, Who Worked 2 Jobs Passes Away After Suffering Aneurysm

Single mothers would move mountains to make sure that their children will never have to worry about the future.

For Wang Huihui, it meant working a second job three times a week.

Sadly, the 46-year-old recently passed away two days after fainting and falling into a coma.

Doctors later confirmed that she had suffered an aneurysm that eventually led to her death.

She leaves behind 21-year-old twin daughters and a 23-year-old son.

Single mother passes away after fainting

One of Ms Wang’s daughters, student Ke Yuling, told Shin Min Daily News that her mother came home from work at 5pm last Tuesday (12 Jul) with a fever.

The fever subsided after she took medication, but at 1am the next day, Ms Wang told a friend that she was experiencing headaches.

Two hours later, she felt a pain in her neck that was so unbearable that she got out of bed to put ice on it.

Then, at about 5am, Ms Wang started vomiting and later fainted. This woke up the whole family, who immediately called an ambulance.

While waiting for paramedics to arrive, Ms Ke, who learned to do cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) in school, performed the emergency procedure on her unconscious mother.

Despite her best efforts, Ms Wang never woke up and passed away in the hospital last Friday (15 Jul). She was later confirmed to have suffered an aneurysm, which is an abnormal bulge in the wall of a blood vessel.

Her funeral was held on Wednesday (20 Jul).

Wished to donate her organs

According to Ms Ke, her mother led a healthy lifestyle, going running in her free time and eating light meals. She also did not display symptoms of any illness.

Ms Wang and her ex-husband divorced after the birth of their twin girls.

After that, she worked very hard to raise her three children and was also responsible for taking care of her own elderly parents.

In addition to having a full-time administrative job, Ms Wang worked as a part-time bar assistant thrice a week and would only reach home at 1am.

Despite the challenges, her daughter said Ms Wang was a sacrificial mother who never complained in front of them and cared a lot about her family.

One of her wishes was to donate her organs to those in need after her death. This selfless wish was eventually granted with the donation of her liver and corneas.

Ms Ke took the opportunity to remind everyone to seek medical help as soon as possible if they ever suspect they may be experiencing blood vessel problems.

Condolences to her family & friends

Although Ms Wang left so unexpectedly, she will always be remembered as someone who did her best to ensure her family would be well taken care of.

Her wish to donate her organs also demonstrates her generous and loving nature.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to her friends and family during this difficult time. May she rest in peace.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News.