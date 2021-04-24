Single Mother Wins $20,000 From Singapore Telco Circles.Life

Being a single parent is no easy feat, especially when it comes to supporting children financially.

Recently, a young mother of 3 won the $20,000 cash prize as part of Circles.Life’s Home For Diversity & Belonging lottery.

Photo courtesy of Circles.Life

With the financial boost, the mother has taken one step towards her dream of owning a place she and her kids can call home.

Local telco holds giveaway to help struggling families

Despite Singapore’s high homeownership rates, some groups of people still fall through the cracks and may require more assistance when it comes to owning a home.

Living up to its mission of “giving power back to consumers”, Circles.Life recently launched a lottery where the winner gets to bring home $20,000 in cash.

All other eligible participants received 2 SIM cards – fully paid for 3 months – as a consolation prize.

Single mother joined lottery to build home with sense of belonging

The winner, announced on 21 Apr, turned out to be a 31-year-old single mother with 3 young children.

According to Circles.Life, the mother joined the lottery after her sister, who’s aware of her challenging financial situation, told her about it.

Photo courtesy of Circles.Life

Prior to her divorce, she was apparently plagued by countless challenges throughout her marriage, such as verbal abuse, infidelity, and “lack of care to raise their children”.

Eventually, she filed a divorced and moved out of her marital home with 3 kids in tow and almost zero savings.

Since then, she’s been trying to find a place to call her own with the dream of being able to provide her kids with a safe and stable space to grow up in.

Her kids are her life

Being a single mother, she has no choice but to play the role of a mother, father, caregiver, educator, and provider.

While she takes on every role to the best of her abilities, she also has to establish boundaries to prioritise her mental and physical health.

Hence, it’s only understandable that she burst into tears after finding out that she won the $20,000 lottery.

Now one step closer to turning her dreams into reality, the mother said,

It does not have to be a fancy home and the kids understand. All we want is to build it (a home) together.

Kudos to Circles.Life for helping the single mother

Congratulations to the single mother for winning the lottery, and with it, working towards owning a place to call home.

Despite the housing grants and allowances available in Singapore, there are still groups of people in the community who still require extra support to own a home with the family they choose.

Hopefully, this initiative by Circles.Life shines a light on this issue in Singapore.

