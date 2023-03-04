S$1 Home-Based Nasi Lemak Business Goes Viral On TikTok, Only Weekend Orders Available

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

1dollarnasilemak Sells Nasi Lemak On TikTok From S$1

Many people might’ve heard of Kedai Makan Muhajirin, located in Toa Payoh, and their famed S$1 nasi lemak.

More recently, however, another business in the digital realm has gone viral for offering something similar.

Aptly named 1dollarnasilemak, the home-based business sells nasi lemak from just S$1 and has gone viral on TikTok.

1dollarnasilemak, however, only accepts orders on weekends and customers may even have to submit their orders a few weeks before to secure slots.

1dollarnasilemak sells nasi lemak from S$1

As its name suggests, 1dollarnasilemak sells nasi lemak from just S$1.

The S$1 nasi lemak comes with rice, egg omelette, fried peanuts and ikan bilis, as well as a generous dollop of sambal — which apparently takes about five hours to cook.

However, do note that the S$1 nasi lemak comes wrapped in paper and does not come with a spoon.

In one of its TikTok videos, the shop shared that the packaging of its S$1 nasi lemak measures about 8.5cm, or about the length of a stapler.

Customers who prefer eating their nasi lemak from a “small tub” can pay S$0.30 more for their nasi lemak instead.

Drumlet and popcorn chicken also available

Customers who’re willing to pay more for their nasi lemak can also opt for more ingredients.

Like the basic S$1 nasi lemak, prices are different depending on whether the dish is wrapped in paper or in a small tub.

For a portion of nasi lemak with a drumlet on the side, customers would have to pay S$2 or S$2.30 respectively.

Alternatively, customers may also opt for popcorn chicken which would cost S$2.50 or S$2.80 depending on the packaging.

1dollarnasilemak is a Muslim-owned business.

Available only on weekends

To order, customers would have to contact the business via WhatsApp at 8836 6283.

They’d then receive a message with the full menu and the dates which slots are available for.

Do note that slots are only available for weekends and there’s a minimum order of 10 packets.

Alternatively, self-collection is available from Woodlands on Sundays. Customers will receive the exact address after they confirm their order with payment.

At the time of writing, slots for the next two weeks have already been snapped up.

For more updates on the availability of slots, check out 1dollarnasilemak’s TikTok page here.

Be sure to order early if you’re keen

It’s heartening to know that affordable food options are still available amid this period of heightened inflation.

Kudos to folks from 1dollarnasilemak for their enterprising spirit while keeping their prices affordable.

If you’d like like to order from the home-based nasi lemak business, be sure to do so early before slots get snapped up.

Featured image adapted from @1 dollar nasilems on TikTok