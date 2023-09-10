2 SAF Officers Propose To Girlfriends At Commissioning Parade, Other Graduands Cheer Them On

2 SAF Officers Propose To Their Respective Girlfriends At Commissioning Parade, They Say Yes

The Commissioning Parade is one of the proudest moments of a cadet’s life as it marks the day that they become full-fledged officers.

For two of them, the day was important for another reason as well — it was when their future wives agreed to marry them.

The two newly commissioned officers chose their Commissioning Parade to propose to the respective women in their lives.

They were cheered on by their supportive peers.

SAF officers propose with rings

In a TikTok video posted on Sunday (10 Sep), the two officers can be seen kneeling down in front of the two lucky ladies.

Each of them appeared to be holding out a ring — a universal gesture of proposal.

The two couples were surrounded by a crowd of cheering cadets-turned-officers.

It’s not known whether the two officers decided to propose at the same time, or if their fellow officers knew about it beforehand.

Both women say yes

With such a public overture, the worst that can happen is for them to be humiliatingly rejected.

Thankfully for the officers, the two ladies showed no hesitation in saying yes, happily accepting the rings and allowing their now-fiancés to put them on.

The married-couples-to-be then hug.

216 SAF officers commissioned at parade

In a news release on Saturday (9 Sep), the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) said an Officer Cadet Commissioning Parade took place at SAFTI MI that evening.

A total of 216 cadets, were commissioned as SAF officers — 173 from the Singapore Army and 43 from the Republic of Singapore Air Force.

From a banner in the background, the two officers who proposed appear to be from the Infantry.

The parade marked the completion of 38 weeks of rigorous training at the Officer Cadet School (OCS), MINDEF added.

While many men choose to propose in extravagant ways, the officers choosing to do so at their Commissioning Parade may arguably be more meaningful as they can celebrate two important milestones

We wish the happy couples all the best for their coming nuptials.

Featured image adapted from @mrhendran on TikTok.