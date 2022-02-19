SAF Regular Flings Hot Soup On Hawker In Admiralty

Sometimes, the frustrations of daily life can get the best of us. At these moments, even the smallest of things can tip us over the edge.

That was what happened to a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) regular resulting in him throwing hot soup on a hawker in Admiralty The hawker had allegedly mixed up his bean curd order moments before.

Image for illustration purposes

The piping hot soup scalded the right-side of the hawker’s waist — she was given 3 days of medical leave as a result.

The SAF regular was fined $5,000 in court on Friday (18 Feb).

SAF regular receives wrong bean curd order at Admiralty kopitiam

According to The Straits Times (ST), SAF regular Kelvin Tan was purchasing food at a coffeeshop along Woodlands Drive 71 last June when the incident occurred.

At about 1pm that day, the 28-year-old placed a takeaway order for fried bean curd skin.

However, he returned 15 minutes later only to find that the hawker had prepared fried bean curd instead.

Despite the mix-up, the hawker said she could not redo his order, which angered Mr Tan.

SAF regular flings bag containing hot soup towards hawker

As he was about to walk away in frustration, he pushed the bag containing the wrong order off a counter and onto the floor.

He then walked to a nearby table where he had placed food orders purchased from other stalls.

When he reached the table, he flung a plastic bag containing hot soup towards the hawker.

The plastic bag hit the woman, causing the hot soup to spill onto her right waist. ST reports that she immediately felt a burning sensation.

Following that, Mr Tan promptly walked away from the scene, causing passersby to give chase. He eventually returned to apologize to the hawker.

The hawker reportedly suffered a burn wound on the right side of her abdomen and was given 3 days’ MC.

For causing hurt by a rash act, Mr Tan could have faced a year’s jail but instead received a maximum fine of $5,000.

Resorting to hurting somebody can never justify the frustration

While we can understand Mr Tan’s frustration over the mix-up of orders, it’s never right to hurt someone, no matter the circumstances.

Hopefully, Mr Tan learns his lesson from this incident and will refrain from such impulsive actions moving forward.

