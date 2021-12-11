AMK Fishball Noodle Seller Allegedly Told Off For Cooking Wrong Order

Although rare, some of us might find occasionally find ourselves freezing up when asked a question.

That may have been what happened to a young girl who apparently failed to reply a fishball noodle seller in Ang Mo Kio (AMK).

In light of the miscommunication, the fishball noodle seller reportedly cooked a $3 portion of her dish, but only found out later that the customer wanted the $2 version.

The fishball noodle seller was allegedly told off by the girl’s mother afterwards.

However, the hawker insisted she had asked the girl to confirm her order on 4 occasions but was met with silence at every turn.

No matter the case, the fishball noodle seller boiled it down to miscommunication and welcomes the pair back to her stall.

Fishball noodle seller claimed she tried confirming order 4 times

As reported by Shin Min Daily News, Ms Tay, the fishball noodle seller was allegedly told off by the mother of a young girl for essentially upselling their dish without their consent.

Ms Tay had allegedly asked the girl to confirm her order 4 times but did not receive an answer.

Seeing this, she went ahead and cooked a $3 portion of fishball noodles.

When it was time to pay, the young girl reportedly handed a $2 note to Ms Tay.

The hawker then asked once again if the girl wanted to change her order to a $2 portion. However, she did not respond and instead pulled out $5 to pay for her order.

Mother shouts at fishball noodle hawker over ‘wrong’ order

As the mother and daughter were seated in front of the stall, Ms Tay was able to overhear their conversations.

Speaking to Shin Min Daily, Ms Tay said she heard the young girl telling her mother that she was overcharged for her order.

Hearing this, she approached the pair and explained that the young girl was charged for a $3 order and clarified that she did not overcharge for a $2 order.

She also confirmed that the girl received a $3 portion.

Despite Ms Tay’s attempt at explaining the situation, she was reportedly told off by the mother who shouted at her to go away.

Not wanting to cause any more trouble, Ms Tay returned to her stall.

Incident occurred due to miscommunication

Shin Min Daily News reports that Ms Tay has been selling fishball noodles at her stall, located at 409 AMK Market and Food Centre, since 2010.

Ms Tay’s fishball noodles come in $2 and $3 portions, which come with 8 and 5 fishballs respectively.

Speaking with Shin Min Daily News, Ms Tay said the whole incident can be boiled down to miscommunication.

She also noted that this was the first time she’s seen the pair. Nonetheless, she welcomes the pair to return to the stall again.

The mother had reportedly shared a Facebook post about the incident. The post, however, appears to have been taken down at the time of this article.

Be clear with food orders to avoid disappointment

Most disputes can be resolved with effective communication, especially when the problem only requires a few simple words.

Hopefully, this will serve as a lesson for patrons everywhere to be clear with their orders so they don’t end up paying more than they expect to.

