SAF Vehicle & Taxi Involved In Pioneer Accident, Police Investigations Ongoing

SAF Vehicle & Taxi Get Into Accident Along Pioneer Road North On 8 Nov

On Tuesday (8 Nov), a Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) vehicle and a taxi were involved in an accident along Pioneer Road North.

Fortunately, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) was able to rescue the taxi driver, who was trapped in the driver’s seat.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), the 73-year-old cabbie was later conveyed to the hospital.

Police investigations into the accident are ongoing.

SAF vehicle & taxi collide along Pioneer Road North

A video shows that the accident appeared to have occurred under a flyover.

At least two SCDF vehicles were on the scene and traffic police officers were seen directing traffic.

SAF personnel were also helping on the scene and speaking to traffic police.

Several SCDF officers and police were crowding around the taxi and there was an empty stretcher nearby.

Taxi driver conveyed to hospital

In response to enquiries from MS News, SCDF said they were alerted to the road traffic accident along Pioneer Road North at 10.45am.

Upon their arrival, they found a person trapped in the driver’s seat of the taxi. Using hydraulic equipment, they rescued him.

SCDF then brought him to the National University Hospital in a conscious state.

Tammy Tan, ComfortDelGro Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, told CNA that the taxi was travelling straight with the traffic light in its favour when the SAF vehicle ran into it from the opposite direction.

She added that ComfortDelGro is in touch with the driver’s family and they will assist him in his recovery.

A Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) spokesperson said the SAF is aware of the accident.

They revealed that no SAF personnel were hurt in the collision and that they are currently assisting the police with investigations.

Featured image adapted from SGRoad Blocks / Traffic News on Telegram.