Taxi Gets Stuck Under Truck After Kaki Bukit Accident, 1 Sent To Hospital

Taxi Seen Stuck Under Trailer Truck After Kaki Bukit Accident, Driver Trapped In Seat

In road accidents involving cars and trucks, the car concerned almost always comes off worse due to the sheer difference in size.

The same story unfolded when a taxi got into an accident with a trailer truck in Kaki Bukit on Friday (7 Oct) — the taxi ended up getting stuck under the truck.

Unfortunately, one person was also sent to the hospital.

Both taxi & truck seemed to be turning left in Kaki Bukit

Photos of the scene emerged on social media sites including Beh Chia Lor and SG Road Vigilante on Friday afternoon.

In all of them, the ComfortDelGro cab appears to be stuck between the undercarriage of the Malaysia-registered truck and the kerb.

Both of them seem to have been making a left turn when the crash happened.

Another photo shows a police car and one or more officers at the scene.

From the large building in the background, the location of the accident appears to be the junction of Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 and Bartley Road East, with both vehicles attempting to turn left.

1 person trapped, another sent to hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to an accident at about 1.40pm on Friday (7 Oct).

When they dispatched a team to Kaki Bukit Avenue 4, they found one person trapped in the driver’s seat of a car.

That person was extracted using hydraulic rescue equipment.

They later assessed the person for minor injuries, but they refused to be sent to the hospital.

Another person, however, was sent to Changi General Hospital (CGH).

SCDF didn’t elaborate on which vehicle the hospitalised person was in during the accident.

Crash causes massive jam

Besides the drivers and the hospitalised person, the crash apparently affected more people.

It caused a “massive jam” in Kaki Bukit, according to SG Road Vigilante.

Beh Chia Lor, in a post at about 5pm, advised motorists to avoid the area due to “3 ones all block accident (sic)”.

They also said that Bartley Flyover towards Tampines Avenue 10 was jammed until mid-bridge”.

A TikTok user posted a clip of traffic coming to a standstill on the far left lane of Bartley Road East.

In the video, there also appeared to be another blue car being towed, but it’s uncertain whether it’s related to the taxi and trailer accident.

Accidents on both sides of the road

According to the Land Transport Authority’s (LTA’s) Twitter account, there were at least three other accidents in the area besides the one involving the Comfort taxi and trailer.

At 3.44pm, they warned of an accident on Tampines Avenue 10 — the road that Bartley Road East leads to.

Just 3 minutes later at 3.47pm, they reported an accident on Kaki Bukit Road 4 — a few hundred metres away from Kaki Bukit Avenue 4.

At the same time, they also cautioned about an accident on the Bartley Viaduct towards Tampines, and after Kaki Bukit Avenue 4 — roughly opposite the crash involving the taxi and trailer.

Looks like it was a busy day on the road indeed for motorists in Bartley Road East.

Wise not to speculate on who’s at fault

Accidents involving trucks tend to result in casualties, so we hope the person sent to the hospital will recover soon.

Though netizens have been quick to suggest some reasons for the Bartley Road East taxi and truck crash, perhaps it’s wise not to speculate on who’s at fault and let the investigators do their job.

As for the other accidents in the area, hopefully no serious injuries were reported.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Beh Chia Lor on Facebook and @jamesi3_ on TikTok.