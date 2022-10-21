SafeEntry Ambassador Job Openings Listed Online, Spark Questions About Return Of Restrictions

SafeEntry Ambassador Job Openings Listed On JobStreet

Most of us would remember how SafeEntry ambassadors were ubiquitous sights for the better part of the Covid-19 pandemic.

However, they later went ‘extinct’ as Covid-19 measures began to ease up.

So when netizens spotted job ads for SafeEntry ambassadors online, they were naturally curious about what this could mean.

Since some of the job listings were posted when Covid-19 infections were recently on the rise, many couldn’t help but wonder if this might be an indication of the return of restrictions.

SafeEntry ambassador job openings spotted online

Recently, netizens spotted ads by JobStudio recruiting SafeEntry ambassadors on the JobStreet portal.

While the latest recruitment ad went up on Thursday (20 Oct), there are also similar listings going as far back as 26 Sep 2022.

If the titles of the ads are anything to go by, it seems the earlier listings were for officers at vaccination centres.

However, that detail is missing in the more recent listings and has been replaced with information highlighting the scale and urgency of the recruitment.

In addition to SafeEntry ambassadors, they are now seeking temperature screeners as well.

Interestingly, the job scope remains unchanged across all the listings.

Applicants should also have a GCE O-Level certificate at the minimum.

Netizens ask if it’s an indication of stricter Covid-19 measures returning

The job listings have been making the rounds on social media and messaging platforms of late, just as Singapore experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases.

Putting two and two together, some netizens asked if it was an indication that SafeEntry or Vaccination-Differentiated Safe Management Measures (VDS) could be making a comeback.

At the time of writing, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has yet to announce any tightening of Covid-19 measures. As such, it’s probably wise to avoid being speculative.

However, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung did mention last week that the mask mandate could once again be on the table if the situation calls for it.

MS News has reached out to JobStudio for more information on the listings.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from JobStreet and by MS News.