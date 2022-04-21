Netizen Claims Pasir Ris SafeEntry Staff Stands All Day, NEA Clarifies They Are Given Breaks

SafeEntry Staff at Pasir Ris Allegedly Stands All Day After Management Removes Seat

Frontline workers are often the ones most at risk when it comes to their health. So, when we witness them in tough situations, it is only right to come to their defence and ensure they are treated well.

Such was the case earlier this week when a post about a SafeEntry staff at Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre went viral — the netizen claimed that the lady had been standing all day and that the management had removed her seat. The post sparked an outcry from netizens, who demanded the authorities to take action.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) has since released an official statement, assuring the public that workers at these entry points can take breaks.

Pasir Ris SafeEntry staff allegedly stands all day

On Tuesday (19 Apr), a netizen posted a picture of a staff member managing the SafeEntry point at Pasir Ris Central Hawker Centre.

According to the OP, the lady, who was donning a hijab, was standing on her feet all day and was unable to sit down. When asked why, she alleged that the “management” had removed her seat.

The OP demanded to know the reason behind this “unfairness”, pointing out that she was unable to sit down even though she was fasting.

The post drew a lot of attention from the public, with many coming to the lady’s defence and asking the authorities to take action.

NEA confirms Pasir Ris SafeEntry staff can take breaks

A day later on 20 Apr, NEA released an official statement addressing the incident.

In their Facebook post, NEA identified the staff member in the picture as one of the safe management personnel employed to perform SafeEntry checks at entry points.

However, the easing of Covid-19 rules from 29 Mar also means that these checks have ceased, and NEA has progressively removed such entry stations.

Instead, these personnel now perform other responsibilities within hawker centres, such as monitoring the cleanliness of the premises.

NEA added that such officers do not have to be on their feet all the time.

Since the nature of such work is tiring, the staff are put on shifts with scheduled breaks. They can also rest for a while if they feel tired.

With that, NEA stated that the female staff member in the picture is aware that she can take short breaks in addition to the scheduled rest times.

Ending the post, NEA said they “appreciate the hard work of all frontline staff, as well as the concern from members of the public for their well-being”. 0

Respect frontliners for their effort

It was commendable of the community to band together to stand up for our frontline workers.

These personnel risk their health and lives to ensure the maintenance of safety in public spaces. We should thus appreciate them for their hard work.

Hopefully, the lady managed to receive enough rest to recover after standing on her feet all day.

