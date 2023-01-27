SAFRA Choa Chu Kang To Open In May 2023 With Sheltered Swimming Pool & Futsal Court

SAFRA Choa Chu Kang To Open In May 2023 With Sky Running Track

First announced in 2018, SAFRA Choa Chu Kang (CCK) was slated to be a “fitness oasis” with a wide range of fitness facilities.

After a five-year wait, SAFRA CCK will finally be opening its doors in May 2023.

Conveniently located a stone’s throw away from CCK MRT Station, the five-storey clubhouse will feature a sheltered swimming pool, sky running track, and MMA rings.

SAFRA Choa Chu Kang clubhouse has indoor swimming pool surrounded by lush greenery

In a Facebook post on Friday (27 Jan), the Ministry of Defence (MINEF) announced SAFRA CCK’s upcoming opening in May 2023.

Similar to other SAFRA clubhouses across Singapore, SAFRA CCK houses a myriad of fitness facilities to meet the diverse needs of the 90,000 SAF servicemen living in the North-West region.

Seemingly put together with Singapore’s erratic weather in mind, SAFRA CCK has a sheltered swimming pool where users can have a dip be it rain or shine.

Lush greenery surrounds the pool, giving swimmers the impression that they’re floating in a body of water deep in the Amazon rainforest.

Next to the pool is an indoor futsal court where football fans can channel their inner Mbappe and attempt a few nutmegs of their own.

Serviceman training for their 2.4km run can also take advantage of the sky running track. Who knows, the scenic views of the KJE might distract you from exhaustion.

If you’ve clocked enough cardio for the week, visit the EnergyOne Gym and fitness studios instead for more curated exercises.

Those who want to take their martial arts lessons a step further can have a friendly spar with their mates at one of the MMA rings available.

Other fitness facilities include a rock climbing wall and a bowling alley, for folks who may seek more leisurely activities.

New dining options available at SAFRA clubhouse

Besides fitness facilities, visitors can look forward to new dining options at the clubhouse, including a Burger King outlet with a drive-thru that opens till 2am.

The Burger King drive-thru is apparently the only one of its kind in Singapore.

While the adults are enjoying the various amenities, kiddos can explore the indoor playground where they can play to their hearts’ content.

An outdoor amphitheatre will play host to live entertainment and mass workouts, which the whole family can participate in.

CCK MPs take early tour of clubhouse

On Friday (27 Jan), Senior Minister of State for Defence Zaqy Mohammad and Choa Chu Kang MPs Gan Kim Yong and Don Wee took a “hard hat tour” of the clubhouse.

While the building still looked incomplete, the scale of the facility is enough to leave people in awe.

If you’re excited to check the clubhouse when it opens, here’s how to get there:



SAFRA Choa Chu Kang

Address: 28 Choa Chu Kang Dr, Singapore 689964

Nearest MRT: Choa Chu Kang Station

To find out more about the exciting features of the clubhouse, visit the SAFRA website here.

A family-friendly venue in CCK

Places, where family and friends can gather, are precious in land-scarce Singapore.

Having one in a park makes it all the more fun, which is why we’re sure residents are looking forward to the opening of SAFRA CCK.

Let’s keep our eyes peeled for the exact opening date. If you live nearby, this is one amenity you won’t want to miss visiting.

