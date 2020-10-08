SBS Bus Hits 64-Year-Old Woman When Turning Out Of Toa Payoh Interchange

When crossing roads, it’s important for pedestrians to be on high alert for incoming vehicles. However, drivers might at times forget to check for those on foot too.

On Saturday (3 Oct) evening, an SBS Transit bus was turning out of Toa Payoh Bus Interchange when it hit a female pedestrian who was crossing the road.

A video on the ROADS.sg Facebook page shows the lady being hit by the side of the bus before being flung to the side of the road.

Thankfully, the woman did not sustain serious injuries. The bus driver was promptly suspended following the incident.

SBS bus hits woman when turning out of interchange

At the start of the video, a woman in red was seen standing on the pavement waiting to cross the road right outside Toa Payoh interchange.

Seconds later, an SBS bus exits the interchange.

At the same time, the pedestrian traffic light transitions to green and the woman started crossing the road.

However, it seems the bus driver did not notice the lady and continued turning out of the interchange.

Unfortunately, the pedestrian was struck by the left side of the turning bus.

The impact of the collision seems to have flung her from the 2nd lane of the road to the 3rd.

Here’s the full video of the accident.

Accident happened at Toa Payoh Lorong 6

Going by the surroundings, the accident seems to have happened along Toa Payoh Lorong 6 right outside the bus interchange.

8World News also reported that the accident happened around 5.40pm in the evening, right before the evening peak hour.

Woman did not sustain serious injuries

Thankfully, the 64-year old woman who was knocked by the bus did not sustain any serious injuries, reports 8World News.

The SBS driver quickly rushed to the pedestrian’s aid after the accident.

8World News also reported that the woman was conscious afterwards as she was sent to Tan Tock Seng Hospital.

The bus driver in question has since been suspended while police investigations are underway.

Be careful on roads

We are glad the elderly lady did not sustain any serious injuries and hope she has a speedy recovery.

However, the location of the accident is extremely worrying, given that Toa Payoh estate is home to many elderly residents.

We hope both drivers and pedestrians will be extra cautious when on the road to avoid similar accidents from happening.

