Scarlett Supermarket Likely Opening At Northpoint City Soon, Will Be 14th Outlet In S’pore

Scarlett Supermarket Likely To Open 14th Outlet At Northpoint City

With a wide variety of snacks and groceries from China, Scarlett Supermarket is quite popular Singaporeans.

For those in the North, you no longer have to travel too far to get your hands on their goods.

The supermarket chain has teased the opening of a 14th outlet in Yishun’s Northpoint City. However, more details have yet to be confirmed.

Scarlett Supermarket may open 14th outlet in Northpoint City

On Monday (9 Jan), Scarlett Supermarket announced that they are opening another store in Singapore.

With a word puzzle, they hinted at the location of their 14th outlet.

According to the clues, the name of the place has 14 letters and contains the letters O, T, H, C, and Y.

Commenters had no trouble identifying it as Northpoint City.

The opening date was not stated by the supermarket chain, which only said that it is “coming soon”.

Judging from the enthusiastic guesses on social media, it seems netizens are really anticipating the launch of the new store.

Offers wide variety of authentic Chinese snacks & drinks

Scarlett Supermarket boasts a wide range of authentic Chinese beverages, snacks, and essentials.

These include everyday goods such as bread, pastries, instant noodles, cooking sauces, and many more.

This is also the place to be if you’re craving chips and other kinds of snacks from China.

And with beverage brands such as RIO Cocktail, Wanglaoji, and Yili, shoppers are sure to be spoilt for choice.

You can even pick up soft toys, stationery, and cleaning products.

What’s more, their value-for-money items promise an affordable shopping experience for Singaporeans.

First opened near Chinatown MRT station

Scarlett Supermarket opened its first outlet in Singapore back in Oct 2020, at 20 Trengganu Street near Chinatown MRT Station.

The supermarket chain has quickly emerged as one of the country’s most popular and affordable convenience stores.

It now has 13 outlets operational islandwide, with one having opened in NEX at Serangoon last year.

With such a range of products on offer, the popularity of Scarlett Supermarket comes as little surprise to us.

Hopefully, a date for its newest store’s opening will be out soon, giving us one more treat to look forward to in 2023.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Scarlett Supermarket on Facebook and Frasers Property Singapore via Vector Foiltec.