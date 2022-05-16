Scarlett Supermarket Opens At NEX, Offers Chinese Specialty Snacks & Free Ice Cream

Scarlett Supermarket Officially Opens At NEX

For those in Serangoon itching to get their fix of speciality Chinese snacks and milk tea, the long wait is finally over.

A new outlet of Scarlett Supermarket has officially opened in NEX at Serangoon.

Located on the fourth floor of the shopping mall, the supermarket sells goods and groceries imported directly from China.

To celebrate the opening, the store is giving away free ice cream with any purchase on 16 May, while stocks last. In addition, it offers other promotional deals that are sure to entice customers.

Scarlett Supermarket opens at NEX

Scarlett Supermarket announced the opening of its NEX outlet through a Facebook post on Sunday (15 May).

The store boasts a wide selection of products imported directly from China.

Customers can purchase speciality drinks and snacks sold by Chinese brands, such as Tsingtao Beer and Wong Lo Kat Herbal Tea.

In addition, Scarlett Supermarket is offering a lucrative deal for those visiting the new outlet on its opening day.

Customers who make any purchase at the store on Monday (16 May) can get an ice cream free of charge. Stocks are limited, so be sure to get your ice cream today.

Selected products and drinks will also be available at promotional prices for about a week.

Goodies such as the RIO Light Cocktail and Aji Pastry are currently on discount until next Sunday (22 May).

Unique franchise of superstores with 10 outlets islandwide

Scarlett Supermarket first opened in Oct 2020 at 20 Trengganu Street near Chinatown MRT Station.

Since then, the franchise of supermarkets has quickly expanded to 10 outlets islandwide, with the latest one located in NEX.

It is massively popular among netizens, primarily due to its range of authentic Chinese goods, snacks and groceries sold at value-for-money prices.

You can find fan favourites such as milk tea and yam-flavoured chips on its shelves.

Head down to Scarlett Supermarket at NEX today

With travel to China still restricted due to the resurging pandemic, many of us are probably sorely missing out on traditional snacks and drinks exclusive to the country.

But with a total of 10 Scarlett Supermarket outlets to visit, we can easily fix our cravings for milk tea, dried fruits, and other snacks.

Be sure to head on down to Scarlett Supermarket at NEX today, and collect your free ice cream as well while stocks last.

