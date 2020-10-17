Scarlett Supermarket Opens In Chinatown, Has Super Opening Sale

Cheap deals and sweet bargains are what makes anyone’s eyes light up.

And if you’re a bargain hunter, we have just the deal for you. A 24-hour supermarket in Chinatown is offering non-fire sale discounts.

With deals like $2.95 for a bottle of Tsingtao beer and $0.55 for liang teh, perhaps you might want to make your next grocery shopping destination here.

24-hour supermarket in Chinatown has discount sale

A netizen alerted Facebook group 走，新加坡 (Let’s Go, Singapore) to newly-opened Scarlett supermarket on Saturday (17 Oct).

To celebrate their opening, they’re offering a Super Sale from today onwards, which bargain hunters won’t want to miss.

Those on the lookout for Chinese snacks such as Hai Chi Jia Suan La Fen should note that they’re offering those for $1.75 each.

They have lots of other snacks on discount too.

The weather might be getting warmer, but who can resist a can of Pringles when offered at $1.70 each?

Had too many snacks and feeling the heatiness? Maybe stock up on some Wong Lo Kat herbal tea, going for $0.55 each.

If your stash of face masks bought in Feb amid a global shortage is finally running out, they’re offering 3 boxes for $10.

Check out the other deals they have on this flyer that a netizen snapped.

With bottles of Tsingtao beer going for $2.95 each, maybe you won’t need to visit the neighbourhood kopitiam for your next drinking sesh.

Find Scarlett Supermarket in Trengganu Street

Of course, not forgetting about the details on where this fabled supermarket is.

While you won’t find it on Google Maps since it’s so new, it’s located close to Chinatown Complex Food Centre Street.

Scarlett Supermarket

Address: #01-01C 20 Trengganu Street, Singapore 058479

Opening hours: Open 24-hours

Nearest MRT: Chinatown MRT station, Exit A

Happy shopping and if you’re somehow in the area past midnight, you can check the place out too.

