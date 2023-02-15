SCDF Search Canines On Turkiye Earthquake Mission Stay Warm With Thermal Jackets, Are Well-Cared For

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SCDF Search Canines Well-Cared For In Turkiye By Operation Lionheart Contingent

After a tragic earthquake struck Türkiye, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) launched Operation Lionheart (OLH) to support search and rescue operations there.

The OLH team comprises 68 brave SCDF personnel and four search canines from the SCDF K-9 unit.

It has been about five days since the canines joined the rescue operations.

In a series of Facebook posts, SCDF shared updates about the doggos, featuring them in action and assuring Singaporeans that they are being well taken care of in Türkiye.

Canines are exceptional assistants in rescue operations

In their posts, SCDF shared that their canines are highly intelligent.

Their keen sense of smell, which is 40 times more sensitive than a human nose, makes search operations more efficient as the dogs can detect an area of interest with a live scent.

SCDF shared footage of their K-9 dogs sniffing out debris to find survivors.

With the canines’ assistance, rescuers can better focus on the pegged areas using search equipment to confirm victims’ locations.

OLH team taking good care of the dogs

In their latest post, SCDF also reassured Singaporeans that the dogs are well-cared for during and after deployments.

They each have thermal jackets and blankets to keep them warm in the cold winter conditions in Türkiye.

SCDF also shared an adorable video of the dogs playing with their human partners, going on walks, getting cleaned and checked, and even enjoying their meals in Türkiye.

According to SCDF, two doctors in the OLH contingent are also trained in basic canine care, so they can step up and treat the dogs if the need arises.

It is endearing to see the OLH team’s dedication and genuine care for the canines.

We hope the doggos and the rescue team stay safe while carrying out their rescue operations.

Featured images adapted from SCDF on Facebook and Facebook.