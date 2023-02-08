20 SCDF Officers Depart For Turkey To Assist In Rescue Efforts After Earthquake

SCDF Officers Leave For Turkey On 8 Feb To Help Earthquake Relief Efforts

On Monday (6 Feb), two earthquakes ripped through Turkey and Syria, killing over 4,000 civilians.

Following the disaster, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan offered his condolences to the countries’ foreign ministries.

Apart from that, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) announced that they would be sending 20 officers to help with the earthquake rescue efforts.

SCDF deploying officers to Turkey to assist earthquake rescue efforts

On Tuesday (7 Jan), the SCDF shared about the officers’ deployment to Turkey to assist in the rescue efforts on Facebook.

This was in response to the request for humanitarian assistance in the aftermath of the earthquake, they said.

As such, they would be sending an Operation Lionheart (OLH) contingent to help with the rescue efforts.

Team will be carrying portable search & rescue equipment

In another update on Facebook, the SCDF shared that the team would be departing for Turkey at 2.05am on Wednesday (8 Feb).

The team is led by Lieutenant Colonel Lok Wee Keong, the commander of DART.

The OLH contingent’s advance team comprises 14 DART rescuers, four paramedic specialists and a full-time National Serviceman (NSF) doctor.

To assist in the rescue efforts, SCDF shared that the team would be carrying a large number of portable Urban Search and Rescue (USAR) equipment.

These include cutting, breaking and lifting equipment, life-detection devices and fibre-optic scopes.

The equipment will apparently allow quicker deployment of the team to affected areas to help with rescue operations.

Before their departure, His Excellency Mehmet Burçin Gönenli, the Turkish Ambassador to Singapore, visited the SCDF headquarters to express his gratitude for the team.

Later at the airport, Minister of State for Home Affairs Muhammad Faishal Ibrahim and SCDF Commissioner Eric Yap sent the team off for their journey.

Kudos to the team for assisting in the rescue efforts

The earthquakes in Turkey in Syria left a trail of destruction and devastation in its wake.

Despite the possible challenges that may come their way, we’re sure that our officers will be able to execute their mission successfully.

Kudos to the team for assisting in the rescue efforts, and we wish them a safe journey ahead.

