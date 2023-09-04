SCDF Rescues Man From 40m-High Tower In Tuas, He Was Too Unwell To Climb Down Himself

SCDF Brings Man Down From 40m-High Tuas Tower In Stretcher

The heroes of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) have done it again.

On Sunday (3 Sep), they conducted an operation to rescue a man from the top of a 40-metre-high tower in Tuas.

Feeling unwell, he was unable to make the climb down himself.

After bringing him down and assessing his condition, SCDF conveyed him to the National University Hospital (NUH).

SCDF rescues man from Tuas tower

A few hours later, SCDF took to Facebook to share more details about the operation.

At about 2.25pm, SCDF firefighters and specialists from the Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) reported to a construction site at 71A Tuas Nexus Drive for a height rescue operation.

A man was working at the top of a tower crane, which was about 40 metres high, in the area when he felt unwell.

As a result, he was unable to climb down safely on his own.

Man conveyed to National University Hospital

A team of four DART specialists then climbed up the crane through a cat ladder to reach the man. At the time, he was sitting inside the cabin of the crane.

The specialists proceeded to set up the height rescue equipment.

After doing so, they secured him on a stretcher and lowered him down.

In addition, a DART specialist attached himself to the stretcher to ensure the man’s safety during the descent.

SCDF also posted footage of the rescue revealing a closer look at the operation.

In the video, an SCDF officer sits with the man on the stretcher as they are slowly lowered down to the ground.

Upon reaching the ground, a paramedic assessed the man’s condition before SCDF conveyed him to NUH.

The comments section was full of praise for the SCDF, applauding them for another job well done.

Also read: Fire Breaks Out At Serangoon Flat, SCDF Officers Rescue Cat From Unit

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from SCDF on Facebook.