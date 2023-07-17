Fire Breaks Out At Serangoon Flat, SCDF Officers Rescue Cat From Unit

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Fire At Serangoon Flat Causes Police To Evacuate 8 Residents, Cause Likely To Be Electrical

Yesterday evening (16 July), a fire broke out in a flat at Block 243 Serangoon Avenue 2.

Police evacuated eight residents from neighbouring units. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also rescued a cat from the affected flat.

According to preliminary investigations, the cause of the blaze might be of an electrical origin.

Fire breaks out in Serangoon flat

In a Facebook post, the SCDF shared that they received an alert at around 6.10pm about a fire at Block 243 Serangoon Avenue 2.

Upon their arrival, they found that the fire was already raging inside the bedroom of a seventh-floor unit.

Firefighters quickly used a water jet and a Compressed Air Foam (CAF) backpack to extinguish the fire.

While there was no one in the flat, SCDF found a cat in the living room and brought it out to safety.

In addition, police evacuated eight residents from neighbouring units as a precautionary measure.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire is likely to have been caused by an electrical origin in the affected room,” the SCDF added.

Public urged to exercise good practices

In light of the incident, the SCDF has reiterated a set of good practices for the public to follow to prevent electrical fires from occurring.

They include:

Not overloading electrical outlets with electrical appliances

Switching off appliances when not in use

Checking appliances for frayed wires or cracked cords and repairing or replacing the device if necessary

Not using faulty appliances

Not running wires under carpets or mats and keeping wires away from hot surfaces

Using appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark

Not leaving batteries or devices charging unattended for an extended period of time or overnight

