Fire Breaks Out At Serangoon Flat, SCDF Officers Rescue Cat From Unit

The cause of the fire was likely electrical in origin.

By - 17 Jul 2023, 3:15 pm

Yesterday evening (16 July), a fire broke out in a flat at Block 243 Serangoon Avenue 2.

Police evacuated eight residents from neighbouring units. The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) also rescued a cat from the affected flat.

According to preliminary investigations, the cause of the blaze might be of an electrical origin.

Fire breaks out in Serangoon flat

In a Facebook post, the SCDF shared that they received an alert at around 6.10pm about a fire at Block 243 Serangoon Avenue 2.

Source: Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook

Upon their arrival, they found that the fire was already raging inside the bedroom of a seventh-floor unit.

Firefighters quickly used a water jet and a Compressed Air Foam (CAF) backpack to extinguish the fire.

Source: Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook

While there was no one in the flat, SCDF found a cat in the living room and brought it out to safety.

Source: Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook

In addition, police evacuated eight residents from neighbouring units as a precautionary measure.

“Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire is likely to have been caused by an electrical origin in the affected room,” the SCDF added.

Source: Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook

Public urged to exercise good practices

In light of the incident, the SCDF has reiterated a set of good practices for the public to follow to prevent electrical fires from occurring.

They include:

  • Not overloading electrical outlets with electrical appliances
  • Switching off appliances when not in use
  • Checking appliances for frayed wires or cracked cords and repairing or replacing the device if necessary
  • Not using faulty appliances
  • Not running wires under carpets or mats and keeping wires away from hot surfaces
  • Using appliances and electrical plugs bearing the Safety Mark
  • Not leaving batteries or devices charging unattended for an extended period of time or overnight

Featured image adapted from Singapore Civil Defence Force on Facebook.

