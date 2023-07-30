SDP Youth Leader Passes Away After Collapsing While Playing Football, Party Members Mourn Loss

33-Year-Old SDP Youth Leader Manimaran Ashukumar Passes Away, Was Potential Election Candidate

When you’re in your 30s and still active in sports, death would be the furthest thing from your mind.

However, a 33-year-old youth leader from the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has passed away after collapsing during a football game, his party members have said.

They have taken to social media to mourn the loss.

SDP Vice-Chairman reveals sad news

SDP Vice-Chairman Bryan Lim was one of the first to reveal the sad news in a Facebook post on Sunday (30 July).

He said he was devastated to hear, not long after waking up early that morning, that Mr Manimaran Ashukumar had passed away during a football game.

He was 33 years old, Lianhe Zaobao reported.

Mr Lim was still in a state of shock, he said, besides feeling “grief and heart-wrenching pain”.

He paid tribute to Mr Manimaran as a polite, deep thinking and quiet man who is “always willing to lend a helping hand”.

SDP youth leader collapses while playing football & passes away

In a Facebook post, fellow SDP member Abdul Salim Harun said he heard about Mr Manimaran’s passing late on Saturday (29 July) night.

He was told that his friend collapsed while playing football.

He had apparently suffered a sudden heart issue, as the paramedics and doctor couldn’t revive his heart, Mr Abdul added.

The deceased was very friendly and understanding, and Mr Abdul felt comfortable and at ease with him, he maintained.

That’s why he felt Mr Manimaran had gone too soon.

Deceased was a rising star in SDP

Mr Manimaran was a rising star in the SDP, having been elected to their Central Executive Committee (CEC) for the first time in April 2022, according to the party’s website.

He held the post of Assistant Treasurer, with an additional portfolio of training and development.

The promising chap was also a prominent member of the party’s youth wing, the Young Democrats. Mr Lim said he was a leader of the group.

Mr Lim also said he’d lobbied for Mr Manimaran to become a cadre and was delighted when he entered the CEC.

He was held in such high regard that he was slated to be a potential SDP candidate in the next General Election, Mr Lim and Mr Abdul both revealed.

He would’ve possibly been fielded in Sembawang GRC, they added, as he knew the area well.

He got married in 2020

On the personal side, Mr Manimaran got married in January 2020, according to Mr Lim’s Facebook post at the time.

His wedding was attended by Mr Lim and SDP chief Chee Soon Juan.

Mr Manimaran’s father Ashukumar Veerappan is also a member of the SDP CEC, being head of logistics.

According to Ms Surayah Akbar, another SDP CEC member, Mr Manimaran was his only son.

SDP members mourn after leader passes away

Mr Manimaran will be sorely missed by his party colleagues, going by their posts mourning his passing.

In a Facebook post on Sunday evening, Ms Surayah said he was a valuable member of the team and his passing will leave a void.

Not only was he kind-hearted, warm, friendly and dedicated, he also had exceptional skills, work ethics and professionalism when handling financial matters, she added, calling him a “good friend”.

Mr Lim, who still cannot come to terms with the tragedy, alluded to the deceased’s love for football, saying,

What a cruel irony & twist of fate that he had caught his last breath while playing the game he loves the most.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Mr Manimaran’s family and friends. May he live on in their hearts and memories forever.

