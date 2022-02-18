Security Officer At United Square Fractures Palm After Driver Allegedly Assaults Him

Security officers play a vital role in maintaining order and safety within our community. But their jobs alone can get quite dangerous, as a security officer at United Square found out.

A driver who allegedly refused to follow his instructions shoved the officer to the floor after the latter stopped his car.

Source

As a result of the assault, the security guard fractured his palm and injured his lower back. He is currently on medical leave.

A police report was made and investigations are ongoing.

United Square security officer stops driver for cutting lanes

According to the Union of Security Employees (USE), the driver of a BMW car had tried to illegally cut into the taxi lane that day.

When the officer stopped the driver, the latter allegedly alighted and shoved him to the ground, causing him to fracture his palm and injure his back.

Source

When the security guard said that he would call the police, the driver fled the scene in his car, reported TODAY Online.

USE says that police investigations are ongoing. The union is also assisting the security guard and has provided him with quick relief funds.

Public urged to treat security officers with respect

In USE’s Facebook post, they urged the public to treat security officers with respect and take such cases of abuse seriously.

Security officers are protected under the Private Security Industry Act (PSIA) which was previously amended in 2021 to increase penalties for offences against them.

The maximum penalty for voluntarily causing hurt is now up to 5 years’ jail and a $10,000 fine.

Additionally, USE released a mobile app and fortnightly newspaper advertisements for security officers to report abuse.

Security guards play a key role in society

Without security officers, our community would be less safe and orderly.

Whatever instructions they may give, they do so with our safety in mind, as they know the places they guard and the security measures best.

Therefore, we should respect them and the roles they play in protecting the public.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.