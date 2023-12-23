Seletar To Subang Airport Flight Apparently Has Free Snacks & Fast Boarding, Alternative Route To KL

Flight From Seletar To Subang Airport Reportedly A Smoother Journey To KL

When talking about flights overseas, many of us in Singapore would probably immediately think of Changi Airpot. But did you know that you can board a flight from Seletar Airport too?

A TikTok user did that recently, flying from Seletar to Subang Airport in Selangor, Malaysia.

While the smaller plane with propellors is no match for the gigantic airborne marvels at Changi Airport, they at least come with free snacks.

Another perk upon landing in Malaysia is the apparently emptier immigration counters which are a breeze to clear.

Eatery & toilets at Seletar airport to visit before a flight

For those who aren’t aware, Singapore has not one but two civilian airports — the ever-popular Changi Airport and the lesser-known Seletar Airport.

While the former has flights all across the world, the latter is mainly for short-haul flights around the region.

TikTok user @jksg98 or JK shared his experience boarding the latter type of flight to Subang, for a visit to Kuala Lumpur (KL) in Malaysia.

He found that the much smaller airport only had one airline operating: Firefly, a Malaysia Airlines subsidiary.

Those used to the absolute motherlode of dining options in even individual Changi Airport terminals would probably be shocked to find that Seletar Airport only has one eatery.

Teh Tarik Express is located right next to the departure gate, with beverage prices much more affordable than at Changi.

Since the Changi Airport Group also runs Seletar Airport, the OP found the toilets mostly up to par.

Boarding process at Seletar Airport much quicker

Aside from options and amenities, JK also found boarding to be a far cry from the experience at Changi.

For one, you can check in at Seletar at least one hour before the flight, instead of two or more.

“The boarding process is super fast,” he claimed.

Besides the boarding process, the OP also found another difference in the planes. Instead of turbofan jet engines, Firefly Airline’s ATR 72-500 featured twin turboprop engines.

That’s right, if you get a prime seat by the window and wing, you might just see the plane’s propellers spinning openly in the wind.

Inside, the plane appeared smaller, with JK likening it to the size of an SBS Transit bus rather than a jumbo jet.

And without any boarding bridges, passengers get to walk on the tarmac to board the plane. Imagine staring in awe at the plane right in front of you before boarding.

However, JK noted one clear downside to this, which is that the sound of the engines “can be quite loud”.

Flight from Seletar to Subang Airport has free snacks on board

As passengers board from the back of the plane, seats closer to the back allegedly cost more, which contradicts most people’s usual experience.

The OP said he paid an extra RM50 (around S$14.27) to sit near the back. He cheekily joked that he was kiasu and wanted to alight first.

When the plane took off, the passengers got a unique low-flying view of Punggol from out the window. Certainly a refreshing new landscape for frequent Changi fliers.

During the flight, the cabin crew surprised the OP by handing out free snacks: Famous Amos cookies, salted peanuts, water, and tissues — all of which are apparently included in the flight ticket cost.

As for whether or not the fight was smooth, the OP simply said that the turbulence was “manageable”.

After one hour and ten minutes in the air, the turboprop plane touched down in Subang.

Immigration clearance at Subang Airport took 30 seconds

Frequent fliers to KL might notice that the plane didn’t land at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

Instead, it touched down at the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, also known as Subang Airport.

As it turns out, clearing immigration at Subang Airport was a breeze since there were no queues. “Nobody sia! Took me literally 30 seconds,” the OP exclaimed.

Passengers apparently also had the chance to see baggage handlers load their luggage from the plane onto the trolley.

“Not bad, not bad, he’s actually carrying and dropping it properly,” the OP remarked while leaving a string of thumbs-up emojis for the handler.

He collected the baggage 10 to 15 minutes later, got through a “quick security check” and exited into Subang Airport proper.

Unlike Seletar Airport, Subang Airport has more dining and shopping options, including Boost Juice, Famous Amos and Krispy Kreme.

But the best perk probably comes in the form of the commute from Subang Airport to the KL city centre. Instead of the usual hour-long commute, the trip is allegedly halved to just 30 minutes, which also makes Grab rides cheaper.

Tickets cost around S$200 including return trip

In the comments, JK said that he paid around S$200 for return tickets to Subang and back to Singapore.

When a netizen expressed that the alternate route took longer, he still said that overall, he “enjoyed the journey”.

He also jokingly likened the walk from the plane to the immigration counters at KLIA to a 2.4km run, something he didn’t have to experience at Subang Airport.

Featured image adapted from @ChangiAirport on Twitter and @jksg98 on TikTok.