Van Collides Into Motorcycle In Sembawang Accident On 29 Jan

Traffic accidents can happen within the blink of an eye. At times, motorists might not even know what had happened even after the impact.

On Friday (29 Jan) afternoon, a motorcyclist was travelling in Sembawang when he was struck by a van. The man flew off his bike and had to undergo surgery after sustaining multiple injuries.

Later that night, his sister took to Facebook, appealing for footage of the accident.

Sembawang accident occurred on 29 Jan afternoon

According to the sister, the accident happened on Friday (29 Jan) between 2pm and 3pm at the junction of Canberra Street and Canberra Way. Here’s the rough location:

The motorcyclist was reportedly making his way to the SLE at the point of time when he was struck by a van.

The man flew from his bike as a result of the impact, with his injuries landing him in the intensive care unit (ICU).

He even had to undergo surgery and remained heavily sedated as of 1am on Saturday (30 Jan).

What appears to be parts from his motorcycle were found on the grass patch by the road.

Sister seeks footage of accident

The family has since lodged a police report over the incident.

However, they are unable to assess the events leading up to the accident using existing footage.

Hence, the man’s sister took to Facebook later in the day in hopes of reaching out to eyewitnesses or those who possess footage of the accident.

Those with said material can reach out to the sister privately via Facebook here should they wish to remain anonymous.

Hope the rider has a speedy recovery

If you happen to be in the vicinity at the time of the accident and happen to have witnessed the accident, do reach out to the sister via the link above.

Our prayers are with the motorcyclist and we hope he has a speedy recovery.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.