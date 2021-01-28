Sembawang Farmer’s Market Having Warehouse Sale That Offers Wagyu Steak From $10

As far as steaks are concerned, wagyu beef is arguably one of the most sought-after breeds.

But these melt-in-your-mouth steaks do not come cheap. Hence, they are often reserved for special occasions — like the upcoming niu year celebrations.

To save you and your family from paying exorbitant prices, Frozen & Co – a farmers market located in Sembawang – is having a 4-day warehouse sale where wagyu steak are available from just $10.

The sale will be held from 28-31 Jan.

Various cut of wagyu steak available

Apart from seafood, there are many delectable cuts of meat available at the farmer’s market.

This grass-fed wagyu ribeye steak would be perfect if you and your fam plan on having shabu shabu for your upcoming reunion dinner.



The store also has striploin cuts that are ideal for the same occasion.

Fret not if you’re not in the mood for shabu shabu, the market also offers cuts of beef that appeal to your caveman instincts, with wide selections of striploin, sirloin, and ribeye for those craving a good steak.

The striploin – aka sirloin – cut is known for its versatility. Now, pair that with superb marbling and you end up with a miracle piece of beef that won’t go wrong no matter how you cook it.



The store also has wagyu ribeye that’s supposedly the most flavourful cut of beef.



With the wide variety of cuts available, you’ll definitely be able to find something you and your loved ones fancy to pair with that glass of wine after a long workday.

Snap up these sweet deals ASAP before it’s too late

While the wagyu steaks are sold for $10 per pop, customers are only entitled to the price if they purchase 3 or more items from the curation.

A regular purchase would cost $13 per steak — just a wee $3 more.

Do note that the promo is only available for walk-in purchases.

10-minute walk from Canberra MRT

If you are already thinking of heading down to get your hands on some atas wagyu steaks, here are the deets:

Frozen & Co

Address: 59B Jalan Malu Malu

Dates: 28-31st Jan 2021

Opening hour:

11am-6pm (Thurs & Fri)

11am-8pm (Sat & Sun)

Nearest MRT: Canberra MRT Station

Treat yourself this CNY with more premium ingredients

Given the tough year that we’ve had in 2020, a nice CNY reunion dinner with the fam seems like the perfect way to usher in 2021.

If you and your loved ones are carnivores who love nothing more than a nice piece of steak, be sure to visit the sale before it ends.

May all your tummies be filled and contented and have a huat and ban ban new year ahead.

