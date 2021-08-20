Driver Seeks Dashcam Footage Of Sembawang Car Crash On 14 Aug

Though most motorists install recording devices on their vehicles, they may not successfully capture the necessary footage when an accident happens.

For that reason, a driver who was involved in a car crash last Saturday (14 Aug) along Sembawang Road is seeking dashcam footage of the accident.

The driver sustained multiple injuries as a result of the accident, including a fractured thumb.

Car crash occurred along Sembawang Road

On the morning of 14 Aug, the driver was reportedly involved in a collision with another vehicle near the intersection of Sembawang Road and Canberra Road at around 10.15 am.

According to the post on the ROADS.sg Facebook page, the driver was driving straight at the crossed junction when a white vehicle turned prematurely, causing the driver to brake suddenly.

Despite sounding the horn, the other driver cut into the netizen’s lane and both ended up in a collision.

Pictures of the aftermath show both vehicles sustaining considerable damage to their bonnets.

Driver seeks dashcam footage to resolve accident

As a result of the accident, the driver in question sustained multiple injuries, including a fractured thumb and damages to his tailbone and knee.

He is also seeking dashcam footage from anyone who may have been in the area on the day.

This presumably helps the driver in his case to resolve the issue and provide more context as to what transpired.

Reach out if you have information

Getting involved in a car crash can be a pretty scary and nasty experience. That’s especially the case when there’s no evidence to prove what had happened.

If you happen to be near the accident scene at the time and can provide some information on the case, do reach out to the man via Facebook here.

We hope the driver can resolve the issue accident quickly and will make a swift recovery.

