Ong Ye Kung Urges More Seniors To Get Vaccine As They Are Most Vulnerable

Seniors are most vulnerable to severe illness and death from Covid-19, but are also the lowest population of those who’ve received their 1st vaccine dose or booked an appointment.

Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said that this should be the opposite, during a press conference on Tuesday (7 Jul).

He also noted that in countries that have opened up and have high vaccination rates, those hospitalised and with severe illness tend to be older.

This is even though the unvaccinated tend to stay home more, as family members who go out can bring the virus home.

Seniors above 70 have lowest 1st dose and booking rate

Mr Ong provided a breakdown of the percentage of people who have either received their 1st Covid-19 vaccine dose or have booked an appointment:

70 years old & above: 71%

60 to 69: 85%

50 to 59: 86%

40 to 49: 86%

30 to 39: 78%

20 to 29: 80%

12 to 19: 80%

Mr Ong said those above 70 should be the highest number who’re getting vaccinated instead, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reports.

He hopes that the take-up rate will increase among seniors.

Source

Currently, Singapore is vaccinating about 76,000 a day, and there’s scope to get about 80,000 vaccinated daily.

Mr Ong thus encouraged more to step forward.

Bigger push to get seniors vaccinated

Mr Ong shared that there’ll be a bigger push to get seniors vaccinated.

Authorities may even knock on their doors if necessary.

A milestone to reach is 50% of the population fully vaccinated, and 75% having gotten their 1st dose by National Day on 9 Aug.

Roadmap to reach endemic status

More vaccinations will allow for a more definitive roadmap to transit towards a future where Covid-19 is endemic.

He noted, “Our style will never be a big bang. Our approach is always to do in steps, do in phases, in a safe… cautious way.”

For this, of course, booking your appointment earlier than later is necessary.

There will still be Covid-19 cases and maybe fatalities, but to be fully protected, getting vaccinated will be necessary, especially for the elderly.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.