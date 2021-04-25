SG Clean Day May Fall Once A Quarter In 2021

SG Clean Day is traditionally held once a year — this year, it falls on Sunday (25 Apr).

On this day, town councils will stop public sweeping at housing estates as well as open areas to illustrate the amount of litter we throw in a day.

Apparently, the Public Hygiene Council (PHC) is in discussions with town councils to make SG Clean Day more of a quarterly, or even monthly affair.

For 2021, the initiative may take place every quarter, while there are talks for it to become monthly in 2022.

SG Clean Day may take place quarterly or monthly

We may usually take the cleanliness of our housing estates for granted because of our town council cleaners’ diligence.

But go a day without them and the litter is likely to pile up quickly.

This year, SG Clean Day started on Sunday (25 Apr), from 6am, with all 17 town councils here taking part.

PHC is looking into making this permanent, The Straits Times (ST) reports, with all town councils taking part every time instead of on an ad-hoc basis.

Cleaning is everyone’s responsibility

Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu was at the launch of PHC’s ‘Keep Clean, Singapore!’ campaign.

When Singaporeans litter, the responsibility should not end up falling to the cleaners who maintain our estates, she said.

It should fall to the users — us.

Returning our trays, not littering, and getting our friends, families and colleagues to do the same should be our job.

Over-reliance on cleaners needs fixing

It is also our responsibility to keep our cleaners safe, Ms Fu said.

This goes especially for properly disposing of our used tissues and masks, as we put cleaners at risk if we leave this to them.

And of course, our estates belong to the residents first and foremost. Therefore, we should keep them clean as well.

As Radin Mas SMC MP Melvin Yong says, keeping Singapore clean isn’t a one-day effort but an everyday one.

