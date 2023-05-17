Shanghai Woman Seeks Live-In Nanny ‘Without Strong Self-Esteem’, Will Pay S$26.9K A Month

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Shanghai Woman Will Pay Nanny S$26,900 A Month

Being a live-in helper or nanny for the right employer can be an experience of a lifetime if the latter is generous and kind.

On the other hand, sometimes the experience can only be mitigated by a huge salary, as an ad on WeChat Moments seems to indicate.

According to Chinese media, a woman in China is currently seeking a live-in nanny.

However, the job description is pretty strange, to say the least — the nanny will have to help put on the woman’s shoes, undress her, and even provide a ‘kneeling service’.

Just as eye-catching is the salary, which is said to be 140,000 yuan (roughly S$26,900) a month.

Live-in nanny sought by Shanghai woman

The job ad, which the South China Morning Post reported was posted by a housekeeping service company in Shanghai, states that the helper has to fulfil the following criteria:

Taller than 165cm

Weighs less than 55kg

Has at least a high school education

Is able to sing and dance

Has a clean appearance

Besides that, the helper also needs to be able to anticipate the employer’s needs and requests.

These include putting on her shoes when she has her feet outstretched and undressing her whenever she shakes her shoulders.

Not only that, but the helper must also not have strong self-esteem — an odd request, but one that perhaps suits the employer.

Included in the ad was a phone number and a name, Lisa.

When contacted by Hongxing News, Lisa said that the woman has already hired two other nannies and pays each of them the same amount of 140,000 yuan a month.

Neither of them live in and they work either day or night shifts.

They mop the floor, wash the clothes, clean the rooms daily, and change the sheets and quilts every three days.

But the day shift nanny has to put on socks and shoes for the employer. They also have to stand at the door ten minutes in advance before the employer gets home to greet her and take off her shoes.

Meanwhile, the night shift nanny works from 7pm to 7am the next day.

They are in charge of washing and massaging the employer’s feet, preparing fruit at night, bathing the employer, and cleaning the bathroom.

Lisa said the nannies aren’t allowed to eat at the table, although they get a two-hour break in the afternoon.

“Though it’s not tiring, there are many rules,” Lisa said, and she emphasised the need to inform anyone who takes up the job of the rules.

“It’s not easy, but the nannies still work hard and wish to stay,” she added.

Housekeeping company serves high-ranking officials

The astonishing salary, of course, has turned heads.

Apparently, the housekeeping company largely serves businessmen, politicians, Fortune 500 companies, and institutions stationed within China.

That might explain the crazy salary and requirements, although some have questioned whether the advert is a marketing stunt.

For comparison, the monthly salary of an ordinary domestic helper is around 6,000 yuan (S$1,150) monthly.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Adobe Stock, for illustration purposes only, and Hongxing News.