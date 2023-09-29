Shaw Balestier Opens Kid-Friendly Dreamers Hall On 4 Oct, Has Beanbag Loungers Instead Of Seats

New Dreamers At Shaw Balestier Will Be Fully Free Seating With Expanded Play Space

Those who have young children would know how difficult it can be to simply watch a movie with them.

If your kids can’t keep still for even a minute, it’s quite likely they’ll end up fidgeting and moving out of their seats, disturbing other movie-goers.

Thus, Shaw Theatres’ Dreamers hall is literally a dream come true — and they’re opening another one at a more centralised location along Balestier Road.

In a first for the chain, the new cinema hall is filled with beanbag loungers instead of seats.

Shaw Balestier to open Dreamers hall on 4 Oct

When Shaw Theatres Balestier opened in March, they promised that one of their 11 halls would be a kid-friendly Dreamers hall.

They’ve since delivered on this, telling MS News that their Dreamers hall will open next Wednesday (4 Oct).

Similar to their first Dreamers hall at Jewel Changi Airport, it features vibrant colours that will give it a “both fun and cosy” feeling.

Shaw Organisation director Mark Shaw said the intention is to make families visiting Dreamers feel like they’re enjoying “both a movie outing and playtime rolled into one”.

Shaw Balestier Dreamers will be fully free seating

However, unlike the Dreamers hall in Jewel Changi, the one at Balestier will be fully free seating.

These “seats” moreover won’t be movie theatre seats, but comfortable beanbag loungers made with premium sofa weave fabrics and designed with a full-body contour and high backrest.

Mr Shaw described the concept as “a family watching a movie under the stars on a gentle slope with the additional comfort of being indoors”.

There are also kids-sized versions of the loungers in the front row.

Hall has open play space in front

As children can often be, they might not want to sit with their parents for the whole duration of a movie.

Thus, at Shaw Balestier Dreamers they’ll be free to roam around the hall when they’re not sitting with their families.

Thanks to the soft ambient lighting, the little ones will be able to find their way around the hall while their parents can keep an eye on them.

They would probably want to spend some time in the open play space at the front of the hall that has various toys to keep them occupied.

In fact, Shaw Theatres has expanded the size of the play space for Dreamers at Shaw Balestier, such that the whole hall can be said to be a play space.

As everything is moveable, the hall can also be emptied out for events if necessary.

Mr Shaw said this makes the Dreamers hall a “flexible, creative space for those who want a dynamic venue with movie screening technologies and capabilities”.

Opening discounts & free popcorn

To entice families to the new hall, Shaw Theatres will be offering opening discounts on ticket prices till 10 Dec.

Similar to Dreamers at Jewel Changi, children below 90cm in height can watch movies for free.

Children above 90cm but below 13 years of age can get S$2 off regular ticket price (usually S$10). Adults will have S$3 off regular price (usually S$18).

Besides the discounts, families may also receive a free large popcorn combo with the purchase of at least two tickets to Dreamers at Shaw Balestier from 4 to 12 Oct.

Head down with the fam without travelling too far

As the new Dreamers hall is located in Balestier, families won’t have to travel too far across the island to get there.

Here’s some info to know if you’re heading down with the fam.

Shaw Theatres Balestier

Address:360 Balestier Road, Shaw Plaza, Singapore 329783

Telephone: 6235 2077

Email: helpdesk@shaw.com.sg

Website: https://shaw.sg/theatre/location/3

Nearest MRT station: Toa Payoh/Novena

Featured image courtesy of Shaw Theatres.