Mourners Pay Tribute To Shinzo Abe, Lay Flowers & Pray At Scene Where He Was Shot

Mourners Pay Tribute To Shinzo Abe Outside Train Station In Nara

The fatal shooting of Shinzo Abe on Friday (8 Jul) sent shockwaves around the world, and especially so within Japan.

Following the assassination, countless people have been flocking to the site of the shooting, outside a train station in Nara, to pay tribute to the former premier.

With tons of mourners leaving behind flowers at the site, the unremarkable road crossing was transformed into a makeshift memorial overnight.

Mourners pay tribute to Shinzo Abe after shooting on 8 Jul

Since Friday (8 Jul) night, a steady stream of people has been visiting the site of the shooting, outside Yamato-Saidaiji Station in Nara, to pay respect to the longest-serving Japanese Prime Minister (PM).

Mourners also left a myriad of drinks at the site, which reportedly included Dassai, a sake originating from Mr Abe’s hometown in Yamaguchi prefecture.

A flag of Japan lay among the flower bouquets, presumably to commemorate the contributions he made to the country.

Mourners of all ages pay last respects to former Japan PM

Mourners of all ages continued streaming to the site the next day (9 Jul), queueing patiently in the Japanese summer heat.

As more brought flowers to the site, the crossing transformed into a makeshift memorial overnight.

Tears were also not in short supply as many bid the nation’s longest-serving and arguably one of their most prominent leaders a final farewell.

Funeral to be held on 12 Jul

According to Reuters, about 100 people queued to lay flowers on a table at the site around mid-day on Saturday (9 Jul).

Officials reportedly had to move some of the offerings in order to make space for more.

Reuters also stated that there will be a night vigil on Monday (11 Jul). A funeral will be held on Tuesday (12 Jul), attended by close friends.

Rest in peace, Mr Abe

The bold attempt at Mr Abe’s life is certainly scary, especially in a country like Japan known for its high level of public safety.

While Mr Abe might be a controversial figure in some parts of the world, it seems his passing has united the people of Japan.

Our condolences go out to Mr Abe’s family as well as the people of Japan. We hope investigations will reveal the intentions of the attacker to bring some semblance of closure to everyone.

May he rest in peace.

