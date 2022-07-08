Ex-Japan PM Shinzo Abe Shot While Giving Speech, Was Unconscious When Taken To Hospital

Former Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe Shot While Delivering Speech On 8 Jul

In recent times, we’ve heard of our fair share of gun attacks around the world, especially in the US. Across the Pacific, former Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe was making a speech in the streets of Nara city when he was shot.

The 67-year-old has since been rushed to a hospital in an unconscious state and reportedly appeared to be in cardio-respiratory arrest.

A 41-year-old man has been arrested by the police in relation to the attack.

Ex-Japan PM attacked while making speech in Nara

Citing Japanese broadcaster NTV, Bloomberg reported that ex-Japanese PM Shinzo Abe was shot twice from the back while he was giving a speech in Nara City on Friday (8 Jul) at about 11.30am.

Reporters at the scene reportedly heard 2 consecutive “bangs” akin to that of a gunshot.

Reuters reported that the 67-year-old collapsed following the attack and was bleeding. There were also reports that the former premier had entered a state of cardiac arrest.

The local fire department was also quoted as saying that the former leader was “showing no vital signs“.

The police have a 41-year-old man for the attack. NHK World Japan reported that a “handmade firearm” was found at the scene.

Speaking to reporters, chief cabinet secretary Hirokazu Matsuno confirmed the shooting and said that Abe’s condition is “currently unknown”, reports Channel NewsAsia.

Hope Mr Abe will pull through

It’s certainly shocking to learn of such a shooting that took place in broad daylight.

Our hearts are with Mr Abe and the people of Japan during these challenging times.

We hope Abe pulls through this tough ordeal and will make a smooth recovery from the shooting.

