Shinzo Abe Passed Away After Heart Was Penetrated, Operation Involved Over 20 Medical Staff

Shinzo Abe Suffered 2 Gunshot Wounds On Neck & 1 On Chest, Cause Of Death Is Blood Loss

On Friday (8 Jul), the world reeled in shock when former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe was shot while making a speech.

As he was rushed to hospital in critical condition, many prayed that he would survive against the odds.

Unfortunately, Mr Abe passed away as his heart had been penetrated after suffering three gunshot wounds.

Shinzo Abe shot in broad daylight

At about 11.30am, Mr Abe was giving a speech in Nara, western Japan when he was shot in broad daylight.

Reuters reported that the 67-year-old collapsed following the attack and was bleeding. He had also reportedly entered a state of cardiac arrest when emergency responders arrived.

The local fire department was also quoted as saying that the former leader was “showing no vital signs”.

Shinzo Abe declared dead at 5.03pm

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, Mr Abe was sent to Nara Medical University Hospital, where doctors fought to save his life.

Sadly, he was declared dead at 5.03pm, local time.

Later at 6.10pm, doctors responsible for his treatment held a press conference, detailing the injuries the former PM had suffered.

Even before arriving at the hospital, he’d gone into cardiopulmonary arrest at the site of attack, said Dr Hidetada Fukushima, head of emergency services at the hospital.

He also lost vital signs as he was being transported.

Shinzo Abe shot twice in neck, wound deep enough to reach heart

When he reached hospital, doctors found two gunshot wounds about 5cm apart in Mr Abe’s neck, on the front side of his body.

There was also a third wound in his upper chest, near the shoulder.

Although no bullets were found in his body, one of the wounds was “deep enough to reach his heart”, Dr Fukushima said.

This caused damage to blood vessels and bleeding.

Operation involved more than 20 medical staff

Following a 4.5-hour open-heart surgery involving more than 20 medical staff, they managed to plug the big wound in Mr Abe’s heart.

They also made use of more than 100 units of blood in transfusions.

However, his heartbeat didn’t return.

The cause of death was determined to be blood loss.

Dr Kimihiko Yoshikawa, director of the hospital, said his death was “a shame”.

Describing the act as “brutal”, he added that they did everything they could to save him.

Gone too soon

The death of Japan’s longest-serving PM is a tragedy indeed.

Now that we know how he passed, attention will invariably turn to the suspect and the motive for the shocking act.

MS News sends our deepest condolences to Mr Abe’s family and all others who knew him.

Hopefully, the authorities will get to the bottom of why this happened to provide some closure to them.

Featured image adapted from Anthony Quintano on Flickr and Twitter.