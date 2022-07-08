Shinzo Abe In Critical Condition, Japan PM Fumio Kishida Condemns ‘Barbaric’ Attack

Doctors Trying Their Best To Save Shinzo Abe After 8 Jul Attack

UPDATE (8 Jul, 4.50pm): NHK World News confirmed that former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has passed away. He was 67.

Today (8 Jul), the world was sent reeling when news broke of an attack on former Japanese Prime Minister (PM) Shinzo Abe.

Footage showed the 67-year-old collapsing mid-speech after gunshot-like sounds reverberated through the air.

The former leader reportedly fell unconscious and was immediately airlifted to the hospital.

Shortly after the incident, current PM Fumio Kishida addressed the media, sharing a quick update on Mr Abe’s condition.

Shinzo Abe in critical condition after attack

Following his sudden collapse while delivering a speech in Nara city on Friday (8 Jul), reports surfaced that Mr Abe wasn’t showing any vital signs.

This was on top of observations that he appeared to be in cardiorespiratory arrest.

In a subsequent media address, PM Fumio Kishida shared that Mr Abe is now in critical condition after being shot in the chest and neck, according to multiple reports.

As doctors try their best to save his life, PM Kishida fought back tears as he expressed his sincere wish that his predecessor survives this ordeal.

Current Japan PM condemns “barbaric” attack

Referring to the incident as a “barbaric” attack, PM Kishida made it clear that he condemned the suspect’s actions.

According to The Straits Times (ST), is refraining from discussing the gunman’s motives. Instead, he urges the public to wait till the police have concluded their investigations.

What’s clear, however, is that the authorities will take the necessary measures to deal with the situation, notes CNN.

PM Kishida stressed that what happened was “unforgiveable” and something the authorities will not tolerate.

Unclear if election will still proceed

The attack on Mr Abe comes just days before an Upper House election that was due to happen this Sunday (10 Jul).

Whether the election will still proceed remains unclear as PM Kishida has reportedly refrained from commenting on it.

Leaders across the world have expressed their well wishes for Mr Abe, including Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong, who condemned the “senseless act of violence” and shared his prayers in a Facebook post.

Hope Mr Abe survives

News of a gun attack in a country where such violence is rare certainly comes as a huge shock to many.

That the attack was on a prominent, former leader makes it all the more grave.

We hope that the authorities will step up security measures to prevent such incidents from happening again.

More importantly, we hope that the doctors will be able to save Mr Abe’s life.

Featured image adapted from ABC News on Facebook and The Straits Times on Facebook.