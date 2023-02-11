New S’pore-Based Dating App Shows Profile Pics 7 Mins After Convos, Prioritises ‘Vibes’ Over Looks

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

SHIPP Dating App Matches Users Based On Preferences First, Shows Photos After Chat

Now that we’ve entered February aka the month of love, it’s only normal for singletons to be more active on dating apps in the hopes of scoring a Valentine’s Day date.

Instead of swiping mindlessly based on a person’s appearance, brand new Singapore-based dating app SHIPP allows users to “vibe” first through chatting before they decide whether to connect or not ‒ all this while, without revealing their profile photos.

Dating app inspired by bad online experiences

Those of us who’ve used dating apps have probably been there before – a glance at a profile intrigues you, and with high hopes, you try to match them. Sometimes you don’t, but when you do, the conversation fizzles out like a candle in the wind.

Along comes SHIPP, a Singapore-based dating app that promises to reduce such disappointments with its “Vibe First, Connect Later” principle.

Fun fact: SHIPP is inspired by the creator’s personal bad online dating experiences like ghosting and shallow conversations.

The creator of SHIPP, Mr Jason Yah, aims to provide an enjoyable dating experience for users by allowing them to form genuine connections even beyond the dating app.

SHIPP dating app has a ‘vibe check’ session

Incorporating the essence of traditional matchmaking, blind dating, and speed dating, SHIPP differs from other dating apps thanks to its 7-minute vibe check session.

Users will be introduced to potential matches based on their initial criteria.

After a successful match, they will have seven minutes to interact in a real-time chat before deciding if they want to carry on. FYI, their profile photos will only be revealed at the end of the 7-minute chat.

Since users’ first impressions of their matches are based on the ‘vibe check’ session, they can hopefully form better connections.

After initial testing for over five months, SHIPP has received many positive reviews from users so far.

Some found it comfortable keeping their photos private first. Others were glad that people won’t judge them based on their appearances.

Apart from the positive feedback, SHIPP also clinched a spot on the Top 10 dating applications in Google Play, with an estimated 500 daily active users.

With such a promising outlook, it won’t be surprising if SHIPP becomes a game changer in the online dating industry.

If you’d like to try the app out yourself, you can download SHIPP on Google Play and Apple App Store. More information is available on SHIPP’s official website.

Form genuine connections online

Often, dating app users may judge a person’s appearance and miss out on a potential match.

But you can minimise that risk with the right approach, thanks to a built-in feature on the app.

The love of your life could be out there, so give online dating another chance. Who knows, you might end up surprising yourself.

