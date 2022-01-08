Bugis Mookata Restaurant Has Shirtless Hunks Serving Drinks

Grabbing a meal at a mookata near you can get quite stuffy, especially with a hot grill on the table. Sometimes the heat can get so unbearable that the thought of removing a layer of clothing or two may have crossed our minds.

These servers at a mookata restaurant in Bugis are one step ahead of you as they’ll be serving drinks to customers, shirtless. Well, shirtless save for a purple apron, evidently.

Source

On 8 and 15 Jan, Mr Mookata in Bugis will have shirtless servers bringing you drinks come dinnertime.

Drinks are free-flow for all buffet diners while patrons who order a la carte items will get a free drink on these 2 dates.

For 2 nights only on 8 & 15 Jan

If you can’t believe how hunky the shirtless servers are going to be, Mr Mookata has shared this particular visual on their Instagram page.

Source

To catch these men on the job, you can head down between 6.30 pm to 9.30 pm.

Shirtless hunks aren’t the only thing to feast on at Mookata restaurant

Once your eyes are done feasting, you should also remember that you’re in a Mookata restaurant that serves buffets for $29.90 per pax.

Source

A la carte items are also available for $1.70 per plate. They even offer uncommon ingredients such as smoked duck, shishamo and half-shelled scallops.

As the drinks are free flow on those 2 nights, reservations cannot be made in advance and they’re only allowing walk-ins on a first-come-first-serve basis.

With the rainy weather not letting up these days, here’s how you can get to Mr Mookata for a warm dinner.



Mr Mookata – Bugis

Address: 516 Liang Seah St, Singapore 188740

Opening Hours: 12 pm – 6am daily

Nearest MRT: Bugis Station

Unconventional dining experiences make for great stories

This could be a good break from the mundane and would make a great story for the next time you meet your friends.

However, we cannot confirm if these guys will be conducting themselves like their counterparts in Bangkok.

Would you head down for this unconventional mookata experience? Let us know in the comments.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Mr Mookata on Instagram and Instagram.