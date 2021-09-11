Bangkok And 4 Other Provinces To Open To Fully Vaccinated Tourists From 1 Oct

Before travel restrictions were implemented due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Thailand was a popular tourist attraction among Singaporeans.

After imposing a nationwide lockdown since the start of the pandemic in 2020, fully vaccinated tourists will be able to visit some parts of Thailand without having to serve quarantine.

5 areas will be opened up at first, including Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces. In the latter half of October, 21 more destinations will be added to the list.

Bangkok & 4 more provinces will adopt “sandbox” model

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Thailand plans on reopening Bangkok to fully vaccinated visitors from October.

Travellers will not be required to undergo two weeks’ hotel quarantine as well.

Along with Bangkok, 4 other provinces – Chiang Mai, Chon Buri, Phetchaburi, and Prachuap Khiri Khan provinces – are expected to reopen as well.

However, the Thai government will not be lifting all restrictions. These areas will follow the “sandbox” model that was trialled at Phuket earlier this year.

The “sandbox” model requires travellers to stay within a certain area for 7 days after arrival and take Covid-19 tests.

More areas in Thailand slated to reopen in 2nd half of October

In the 2nd half of October, 21 more locations are slated to open:

Chiang Rai

Lamphun

Mae Hong Son

Nan

Phrae

Sukhothai

Bueng Kan

Nong Khai

Ubon Ratchathani

Udon Thani

Kanchanaburi

Ratchaburi

Chanthaburi

Rayong

Ayutthaya

Nakhon Si Thammarat

Ranong

Satun

Songkhla

Trang

Even more areas will have their border restrictions lifted in Jan 2022.

Good news for S’poreans who miss visiting Thailand

It’s safe to say that Singaporeans have sorely missed travelling to The Land of Smiles for their holidays.

We hope the Covid-19 situation in both countries will remain under control so the easing of measures can go on as planned.

