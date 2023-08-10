S’pore Shop Allegedly Charges S$0.20 For Cashless Transaction, Sparks Debate Over Extra Fee

Singapore Shop Charges Customers S$0.20 For Cashless Transaction Via Bank Applications

In the past, complaints of stalls in Singapore charging customers exorbitant prices for meals have made the headlines.

Yet another netizen has now taken to Facebook to lament an extra fee for her purchase, this time pertaining to contactless payment.

A shop in Singapore has recently gone viral for charging customers S$0.20 if they wanted to make a cashless transaction, sparking debate.

Shop charges S$0.20 for cashless transaction

On Wednesday (9 Aug), a netizen took to Complaint Singapore on Facebook to reveal what she had experienced at a shop in Singapore lately.

In an attached picture, she revealed that the shop had put up a QR code allowing customers to pay via their bank applications by scanning it.

However, they would have to fork out an additional S$0.20 to do so.

The OP then questioned the practice, pointing out that “paynow is free of charge”.

She also asked if businesses received grants for going cashless — in which case, imposing an extra fee wouldn’t be right.

Netizens debate if charging extra is allowed

Her post has led to a fair bit of debate online, with many arguing over whether the shop could impose the fee or not.

One user said that as a business owner herself, she did not have to pay any service charges for enabling cashless transactions through QR code payment.

As such, she encouraged the OP to report the outlet.

Others were of the same view, urging her not to purchase from the shop.

However, some had a different opinion, stating that business owners may have to pay a charge per transaction.

They also pointed out that an additional cost can come with providing a scanner or printer to facilitate the transaction.

While such an issue may still continue to be up for debate, it’s worth noting that a 2018 report by Nanyang Business School did note that businesses can charge a premium for cashless payments.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information on the matter.

