S$9.50 Fish Soup From Sengkang Stall Comes With 4 Fish Slices, Customer Laments Small Portion

Customer Finds 4 Slices Of Fish In S$9.50 Soup From Sengkang Stall

Over the past few months where the cost of living has been on the up, there have been instances where customers found their food portions to be unsatisfactory.

Recently, a customer paid close to S$10 for a bowl of fish soup from the food court at Compass One.

They were disappointed after discovering that it only came with four slices of fish.

The customer subsequently took to Facebook to lament the unsatisfactory portion size, describing their experience as “daylight robbery”.

Customer finds 4 slices of red grouper in fish soup bought in Sengkang

On Thursday (27 July), the customer took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to share their unfortunate experience.

The patron had apparently paid S$9.50 for red grouper fish soup which they ordered for their father.

When they got home and inspected the food, they found just four pieces of fish in the soup.

Based on the pictures provided, it appears one of the pieces had even broken into two smaller halves.

The customer was disappointed by the portion size, describing it as “daylight robbery”.

Besides the unsatisfactory portion size, the customer also claimed that the stall’s fish soup isn’t as tasty as before and vowed never to return.

Management says there should’ve been 5 slices of fish

In response to a comment on the Facebook post, the OP claimed that the management team had reached out directly to them.

The staff reportedly told them that there should’ve been five slices of fish in the dish they ordered, rather than four.

Nonetheless, the OP felt that it’s “still way too expensive”.

MS News has reached out to Kopitiam for comments on this matter and will update this article when they get back.

