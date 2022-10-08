Bukit Gombak Stall Gives Small Portion For S$5 Char Siew Rice, Owner Refunds Customer

Customer Disappointed With Small Portion Of Char Siew Rice At Bukit Gombak Stall

When there’s a mismatch between the customers’ expectations and the actual product, disputes are at times unavoidable.

That was what recently happened at a roasted meat stall in Bukit Gombak when a customer was unhappy with the “little” portion she received and claimed she was “tricked”.

Disappointed, she headed back to the stall to confront the owner. After some back and forth, the hawker admitted to his mistake and refunded her.

Customer purchases 19 packets of char siew rice from Bukit Gombak stall

On Sunday (2 Oct), Facebook user Ms Yap took to the Complaint Singapore Facebook group to share her disappointing experience at the Hua Zai outlet in Bukit Gombak.

According to Ms Yap, she had ordered 19 packets of char siew rice, each with an additional egg for S$5 per packet.

However, she was later disappointed upon receiving the portions, which comprised rice, five pieces of char siew, and an egg per packet.

She even shared in the comments that some of her colleagues who weren’t full from the meal had to resort to eating biscuits.

Stall refunds customer price difference for each packet of char siew rice

Despite calling the stall multiple times, Ms Yap claimed that nobody picked up her calls.

Angered, she returned to the stall in person to demand answers.

Even though the stall owner “gave all sorts of excuses” at first, he later conceded that he was at fault.

According to Ms Yap, the hawker had given portions worth S$4.20 even though she had requested S$5 portions.

In the end, she received S$15.20 worth of refund, comprising the S$0.80 price difference for 19 packets.

Ms Yap also shared that had initially intended to enter a “long-term arrangement” with the stall, but now vowed never to return to the stall as her trust has been broken.

Person manning stall on the day was apparently new

Speaking to Shin Min Daily News, the manager of Hua Zai Hong Kong Style Roasted Delight shared that the staff on shift that day was a new joiner who had only started working for a week.

He explained that Hua Zai’s char siew rice normally costs S$3.50 and S$4.20 if served with an extra egg.

Unsure of how to “meet the customer’s order”, the new staff merely prepared the original portion.

When the lady returned to express her dissatisfaction, the new staff apologised and gave her a refund.

The manager explained that each packet of char siew rice comes with about 70g to 90g of barbequed pork. He thus pointed out that the portions were not “little”, as Ms Yap claimed.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.