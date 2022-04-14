Bukit Gombak Dendeng Stall Allegedly Gives Less Than Charged, Customer Calls Out Dishonesty

Bukit Gombak Dendeng Stall Allegedly Gives Customer 50g Less Meat

Dendeng is a sliced meat dish that is popular among Singaporean Muslims, especially during Ramadan. However, one customer lost their appetite when they realised that a dendeng stall had given them less meat than what they paid for.

The disappointed customer allegedly had bought two 300g servings of dendeng from a stall in Bukit Gombak. However, when they weighed it at home, they realised they were only given 250g.

They took their displeasure to Facebook and warned others to be wary of the stall.

Customer pays for 300g of dendeng but only gets 250g

On Sunday (10 Apr), a Facebook user shared his unsatisfactory experience buying dendeng from a stall at Bukit Gombak recently, during Ramadan.

While his post has seemingly been taken down, podcast host Dzar Ismail reshared snippets of it on his own Facebook page.

He allegedly went to the Bukit Gombak stall and bought two packs of 300g servings, one for himself and one for his friend.

When he reached home, he felt compelled to weigh the packs of dendeng. Much to his horror, his suspicions were right when the scale showed that each pack weighed only 253 grams.

Disheartened to find out that he didn’t receive the full amount of meat he paid for, he called out the stall owner’s dishonesty online.

Warns others to be wary of dendeng stall

The customer pointed out that there was a long queue at the stall, suggesting that they were merely one of many people who could have been scammed.

They also expressed their disappointment with the stall since they were looking forward to enjoying dendeng after fasting the whole day but was let down when they realised the fraud.

Therefore, they warned others to be wary of the stall should they decide to patronise it.

In a statement to MS News, Dendeng House International clarified that they merely supply the meat to sellers. Therefore, they are not responsible for the selling and packing of products to customers.

Hope stall will work on feedback

As Singaporeans, we take our food seriously and will not hold back when we feel dissatisfied.

Therefore, knowing that a stall has shortchanged customers can be very upsetting.

We hope the stall will respond accordingly to the feedback and start correcting its ways immediately.

Featured image adapted from Dzar Ismail on Facebook.