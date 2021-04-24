Turf Club Bazaar Is Filled With Pasar Malam Goodies For Ramadan

Adding to the list of “Things Covid-19 Took Away From Us”, night bazaars or pasar malams

as they are more affectionately known, is one of them.

During this fasting month, Paradiso by HAO at Turf Club has refreshed their offerings to bring back that Geylang bazaar vibe of yesteryear.

You have your classics like apam balik, and fusion goodies like a dendeng burger. We’re already chomping at the bit to head down.

Turf Club bazaar revives annual Ramadan festivities

Having been confined for the best part of a year at this point, our taste buds haven’t had the same excitement they used to.

If our food delivery apps could speak, they’d tell us to stop ordering the same thing for the fourth time this week.

Relaxing Covid-19 regulations meant that we could head out and enjoy the finer things in life again. Paradiso by HAO is coming out all guns blazing this Ramadan season.

The 9,000 sq ft space has been transformed to reel in the festivities by offering us a wide selection of food options that you’ll only find during this time of the year.

Special drinks to quench your thirst

Nothing beats a cooling drink in our island heat, especially if you’ve successfully completed another day of fasting.

Mango Bossku’s Mango Float is the perfect drink for that. Cold and creamy, the mango concoction will surely soothe any dry throat and coat your mouth with a fruity sensation.

But if that’s a little heavy on your palette, these coconut coolers will do the same refreshing trick.

Fusion & classic festive mains

For folks who celebrate Hari Raya here in Singapore, nothing screams the holidays like dendeng — marinated beef slices roasted over an open fire.

The folks at Dendeng Padu SG put their decadent dendeng into a burger, and the more we look at it, the more it’s starting to look like our next meal.

But if you tend to steer towards the safe side, there are classics like The Sambal Joint and Mezzees serving their usual goodness.

And look, there’s even Phad Thai on offer. We’d like to kop khun krap some of that.

Break fast & bask in the bazaar vibes at Turf Club

Even if you’re not fasting, you can definitely grab some mouthwatering goodness here. Located centrally at The Grandstand, it’s worth the trip down to Central Singapore.

Paradiso by HAO

Location: The Grandstand

Address: 200 Turf Club Road, #02-K1

Opening hours:

Tues – Thurs 2pm – 9pm

Fri – Sun 2pm – 11pm (closed on Mondays)

Nearest MRT: Sixth Avenue Station

While they don’t specify when the event will end, it’ll very likely be on 12 May, in lieu of the end of the fasting month.

So if you’re missing the pasar malam vibes, we’d suggest dropping by soon for a visit.

