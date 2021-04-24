Coffee Bean Brunei Has Vanilla Cendol Latte In A Transparent Can

Whenever Ramadan comes around, various sweet treats and drinks appear for sale, like katira and flavoured cordials.

Perhaps hopping onto this trend, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf (CBTL) in Brunei has introduced an exciting new drink — the Vanilla Cendol Latte.

Packed in a uniquely transparent can, the drink promises to quench our thirst for a sweet beverage, as well as all things aesthetics.

Coffee Bean Brunei launches vanilla cendol latte

True to the trend of most major restaurant chains, CBTL in Brunei went for an occasion-inspired theme for their new drink.

Since cendol is a popular beverage among the Muslim community, they concocted their own caffeinated version.

Behold the Vanilla Cendol Latte, which is basically your fave vanilla-infused coffee with green jelly bits.

We already know what the texture of the jelly is like, so imagining the taste of the beverage is a piece of cake.

But if you need a hint, customers who’ve tried it gave glowing reviews, with one describing a caramel note that has just the right level of sweetness.

For sale at Ramadan bazaars

What adds to the appeal of the drink is its accessibility, as CBTL offers it at Ramadan bazaars or Gerai Ramadan in Brunei too.

Similar setups are also available outside their outlets, where customers can buy ice cold drinks, pastries, and even pastas.

Coming from a global chain like CBTL, you’d think that the Vanilla Cendol Latte would be rather costly. But according to a Twitter user who had bought it, a can only costs B$3.10, which is practically S$3.10, since our currencies are pegged to each other.

That’s about half the price we’d normally pay for a latte at Coffee Bean, and this comes with a cute can to boot.

Hope the drink will come to Singapore

While we don’t know if Singaporeans will go gaga over the combo, the drink will no doubt draw curious crowds to CBTL.

So maybe it’d be a good idea for them to introduce it here soon, or if not, when the next Ramadan comes around.

We’ll surely be keeping an eye out and getting our wallets ready.

