HBB Sells Doughnuts & Cheesecakes In Flavours Like Biscoff, Nutella & Blueberry

Whether you have a sweet tooth or not, you can’t deny that the sight of decadent treats like doughnuts or cheesecakes can send your salivary glands into overdrive.

Source

Imagine biting into a soft and pillowy pastry, and having sweet, gooey filling ooze out.

That’s exactly what you can expect and more when you order from Onea Delights, a Muslim-owned Home-Based Business (HBB) in Singapore.

Thicc doughnuts oozing with rich fillings

In a Facebook post on 15 Apr, Onea Delights shared some of their latest offerings, which include cream-filled doughnuts, or as they call it, the Donut Blast.

Going at $25 for a box containing 6 pieces, getting these will be a treat for the family.

Source

Flavours include Biscoff, Nutella, and blueberry, so you can cater to everyone’s tastebuds.

Be sure to have some napkins ready, because we bet that taking a bite will lead to puffs of powdered sugar raining everywhere. Not to mention the sticky and sweet filling seeping out.

Creamy cheesecakes in chocolatey flavours

As if the Donut Blasts aren’t tantalising enough, Onea Delights also introduced their cheesecakes, which come in 10 flavours:

Biscoff

Caramel

Nutella

Blueberry

Raspberry

Coffee

Chocolate

Mars

Peach

Pistachio

Source

While you can’t go wrong with a Lotus Biscoff or Speculoos cheesecake, why not push the envelope a little further and try the Mars version?

Source

Topped with bits of Mars chocolate bars and finished with a drizzle of caramel sauce, the slice looks like the ultimate dessert combination.

But if you’d want a stronger chocolate flavour, the classic Nutella with Oreo crumbs should do the trick.

Source

The cheesecake slices are going at 4 for $40 or 6 for $50, with the option of mixing multiple flavours in a set.

Whole cheesecakes are also available at $65 for a 6-inch one, and $85 for an 8-inch cake.

Free delivery islandwide

While the cake prices may seem steep, the fact that delivery is free no matter where you are makes up for that.

If not, you can always just get the doughnuts, which would be more affordable.

Besides the above items, Onea Delights has a wide variety of other treats like brownies and traditional Malay kueh. You can check out their full selection via their Facebook page here.

Source

We’re sure demand for their luxurious desserts would be high, so place your orders soon by dropping them a WhatsApp message here.

Treat yourself to decadent doughnuts & cheesecakes

Since indulging in decadent desserts is typically a rare treat, you should go all out and get some sticky, gooey, and sweet ones.

Onea Delights’ range of bakes will certainly satisfy your sugary cravings and keep you coming back for more.

Try out the desserts they have to offer, and support a local HBB.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Facebook.