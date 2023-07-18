ShopBack Bugis Pop-Up Has Over S$90K Worth Of Prizes Like Sennheiser Headphones & Innisfree Goodies

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

ShopBack Celebrates 9th Birthday With 20% Cashback & Generous Giveaways

One of the best parts of birthdays is all the presents, be it from loved ones or a special treat for yourself.

Shopping rewards platform ShopBack is turning nine this year, and to celebrate, they’ll be rewarding users with loads of enticing deals and lavish giveaways both online and in-store.

From 23 to 25 July, users can enjoy up to 20% cashback on popular brands and stores such as Uniqlo, Adidas, Shopee, and more.

There’s also a ‘cash cake’ up for grabs and an exciting pop-up in Bugis, where you can redeem freebies and win over S$90,000 worth of prizes.

Get up to 20% cashback on travel & lifestyle brands with ShopBack

Since its inception in 2014, ShopBack has helped countless shoppers enjoy exclusive perks and discounts on their purchases.

Now, as the platform turns nine, they’re giving users more reason to celebrate with even more of such promos.

For three days in July, ShopBack will offer up to 20% cashback on various brands across different categories.

The offers aren’t just for shopping sprees. Those looking to travel can also get discounts on flights, accommodation, and activities.

Make your necessary bookings on 23 July via the following travel partners to receive the respective cashback rates:

Airalo (25%)

Pelago (20%)

Trip.com (up to 16%)

Booking.com (up to 16%)

Viator (12%)

Tripadvisor (up to 12%)

Expedia (up to 12%)

Klook (up to 10%)

Agoda (8%)

KKday (up to 8%)

In order to look good in all your travel Instagram posts, you might want to refresh your wardrobe with new fits from these brands on 24 July:

Adidas (20%)

Nike (15%)

6IXTY 8IGHT (15%)

Cotton On (15%)

Crocs (15%)

Under Armour (15%)

Puma (15%)

Uniqlo (10%)

Club 21 (10%)

Even if you’ll be stuck in Singapore for the rest of the year, at least you can sashay around the island in style with your new clothes.

Besides fresh fits, good skincare and makeup can help you slay too. They don’t have to cost a fortune when you can enjoy the following cashback rates:

Allies of Skin (14%)

Lookfantastic (up to 13.5%)

Sephora (up to 12.6%)

FOREO (11.9%)

Mio Skincare (up to 10.5%)

After pampering yourself with holidays, clothing and skincare, upgrade your tech and lifestyle essentials by purchasing from these retailers on 25 July:

Acer (up to 25%)

FairPrice (up to 20%)

Shopee (up to 20%)

Lenovo (up to 12%)

Razer (up to 12%)

Samsung (up to 10%)

Dyson (up to 10%)

Apple (5%)

These are just a few examples of the many brands offering upsized cashback, so look out for the complete list on those three dates.

Visit ShopBack Bugis birthday pop-up for freebies & bubble tea

Besides the exciting deals, ShopBack also invites customers to their 9th Birthday Pop-up at Bugis Junction.

Admission is completely free – all you have to do to gain entry is flash the ShopBack app on your phone to any of the staff at the entrance of the pop-up and you’re good to go.

Once you’re in, the challenge begins – complete tasks in different zones across Bugis Junction and collect various stamps.

These stamps can then be exchanged for cool freebies like a DIY tumbler from I Love Taimei, beauty samples from Innisfree, and Brand Boxes from Shopee featuring products from New Balance, Ninja, and more.

All in all, there will be S$90,000 worth of gifts to be snagged, including:

Sennheiser Momentum 4 wireless headphones

Robinsons vouchers

Lenskart vouchers

Tanyu vouchers

Big Fish Small Fish vouchers

Hong Kong Egglet vouchers

Bubble tea from I Love Taimei

To win, collect the stamps and participate in the ShopBack x CapitaLand Shopping Festival happening from 1 June to 31 July.

And here’s how you can get to the pop-up:



ShopBack 9th Birthday Box Pop-up

Address: Bugis Junction (Level 1, in front of InterContinental Hotel), 200 Victoria Street, Singapore 188021

Pop-up dates: 17 – 23 July

Pop-up opening hours: 10am – 10pm

Nearest MRT: Bugis Station

Guess the cash cake amount to win it

If freebies aren’t enough to entice you, there will also be cold hard cash up for grabs.

From now till 25 July, make at least four transactions on ShopBack – two online and two in-store – to uncover four clues with each purchase.

These clues will reveal four numbers that form the value of a cash cake and could be your key to winning it.

Just follow these steps, and you’ll be one step closer to having a delicious four-figure amount added to your bank account:

Go to the ShopBack app and click “Earn more” Enter the “Earn more” homescreen Click on “Code” Key in “SB” and the four-digit code (e.g. “SB1234) Collect your lucky draw ticket

The lucky winner will be announced on ShopBack’s social media platforms sometime in August.

Other activities to look forward to in conjunction with the birthday celebrations are livestreams with exciting giveaways. Tune in on the ShopBack app on these days:

18 July, 12pm – Sneak peek at birthday deals

22 July, 9pm – Birthday Bash with over S$1,000 worth of prizes up for grabs

24 July, 9pm – Guess the price of Shopee brand boxes and win up to S$1,400 worth of prizes

For more information and to get first dibs on flash deals, visit the ShopBack website and follow them on Instagram.

Surprise yourself with perks while shopping

Thanks to the wonders of technology, cashback and exclusive discounts are now available at our fingertips, helping us to save a lot on our purchases.

With so many extra gifts and promotions, we can look forward to saving even more of our hard-earned dollars — and maybe even win something special if we’re lucky.

So give yourself a treat for making it this far in the year or simply secure the necessary essentials. Happy shopping!

This post was brought to you in collaboration with ShopBack.

Featured image courtesy of ShopBack and adapted from Sennheiser via New Atlas and INNISFREE Singapore on Facebook.