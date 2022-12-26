Shopee Deliverymen Filmed Throwing Parcels On The Ground, Company Calls Behaviour ‘Unacceptable’

TikTok Video Of Shopee Deliverymen Throwing Packaged Deliveries Goes Viral

In the post-pandemic era, many Singaporeans continue to enjoy shopping online. These e-commerce platforms often have everything for our needs at our fingertips, making shopping more convenient and accessible.

However, a video has surfaced online recently, showing that the process of deliveries may not be as smooth as we think.

In a viral TikTok that has now been removed, a few deliverymen unloaded items from a Shopee Xpress van and threw them roughly onto the ground.

Shopee deliverymen throw items roughly on ground

Posting the TikTok on 25 Dec, a netizen shared footage of the startling sight.

In the video, a few deliverymen unload items from a Shopee Xpress van. They then hurl the deliveries into the void deck of an HDB block.

These actions are repeated several times, with nearly all of the deliveries from the van.

“Now I know why sometimes my parcel is [damaged],” the OP lamented. He revealed the location of the incident to be Block 3 Haig Road.

However, as of Monday (26 Dec) afternoon, the video has been removed.

Video sparks outrage among netizens

Before the video’s removal, it went viral with over 1,000 comments. Many have called out the deliverymen for incorrectly handling the parcels.

Some have urged the OP to report the matter to Shopee in Singapore.

A seller also commented that such an incident might not be isolated.

Her own customers were receiving damaged products, perhaps due to similar behaviour by other deliverymen.

A couple of users further pointed out that other e-commerce platforms also often had this issue with their deliverymen.

In response to MS News’ queries, Shopee called the deliverymen’s actions “unacceptable”, stressing that they went against the business’ values and service commitment.

“We have since reached out to our partners to reiterate that all personnel must adhere to our stringent delivery guidelines and service standards, and ensure necessary action is taken to ensure that the utmost care is taken for our customers’ packages,” the company added.

Featured image adapted from TikTok.