Shopper In China Purchases S$93 Shoes From ‘Chermas & Kaeth’, Thinking It’s Charles & Keith

Shopper In China Warns Netizens Against Charles & Keith Imitation Brand

As one of Singapore’s most well-established brands, Charles & Keith continues to see demand for its products grow internationally.

Since it made its mark in the global market, other similar brands have started emerging in China, causing shoppers plenty of confusion.

This was the case recently when a woman purchased a pair of shoes that cost 500 yuan (S$93) from a ‘Chermas & Kaeth’ outlet, assuming it was a Charles & Keith store.

Woman in China purchases shoes from Charles & Keith dupe

Posting to Xiaohongshu on 25 June, the woman revealed further details about her misadventure on the social media platform.

As the ‘Chermas & Kaeth’ store closely resembled a Charles & Keith outlet with its polished grey floors and white shelves, she assumed she was entering a legitimate outlet of the Singaporean brand.

She then purchased a pair of shoes for 500 yuan (S$93). Upon wearing it, however, the woman realised the quality seemed off.

It was then she realised she had unwittingly bought from a “random brand from Guangdong”. She said she would be attempting to get a refund from them.

The woman added that if she did not receive one, she would treat the situation as an expensive lesson learned for her.

Netizens share opinions on brand

Her post has become viral on Xiaohongshu, with many offering their opinions on the brand.

Some have said they were similarly tricked by ‘Chermas & Kaeth’, as their bags looked identical to those of Charles & Keith.

However, others argued that the brand offered products of quality.

One user noted that it was a compliment to Charles & Keith for having their own imitation brands pop up in China.

A quick look at Chermas & Kaeth’s official website also reveals that the brand was founded in Hong Kong in 2018.

Offering a wide variety of products such as shoes, bags, sunglasses and other accessories, the site has listed their prices to range from 300 yuan (S$60) to 500 yuan (S$93).

A fast-growing brand

Of course, this isn’t the first time a Charles & Keith dupe was spotted in China.

Earlier this year, a TikTok user posted about an imitation brand with a confusing name – ‘Chfpibs & Kslth’ – setting up an outlet in the country.

Certainly, the sight of these stores hints at how fast Charles & Keith seems to be growing as a fashion brand.

Featured image adapted from Xiaohongshu.