Another Charles & Keith Dupe Spotted In China, Store Name Too Confusing To Pronounce

Imitation Charles & Keith Shop Chfpibs & Kslth Spotted In China

Charles & Keith is growing to become an extremely popular global brand. Besides BlackPink donning their gorgeous footwear, the brand’s dupes have also been spotted in China before.

In fact, another imitation Charles & Keith store has been spotted in China again.

This time, however, the name of the store is so incomprehensible that it’s practically impossible to pronounce.

Charles & Keith dupe has a confusing store name

In a short five-second clip, a TikTok user shared about a store that he chanced upon in China.

The look of the store seemed extremely familiar, and the OP soon realised that it looked just like a Charles & Keith store back in Singapore.

The main thing that stood out, however, was the name of the store.

Instead of bearing the sign for ‘Charles & Keith’, the store was called ‘Chfpibs & Kslth’.

While similar to the original name of the store, it also looked like a random jumble of letters put together.

Netizens confused as to how to pronounce store name

Understandably, netizens were extremely confused by the name of the imitation store. Many of them found it extremely difficult trying to pronounce it.

Some TikTok users also noted that the store would be better off naming themselves something completely different.

Even Zoe Gabriel, an ambassador for Charles & Keith, commented on the strange name.

Meanwhile, others were impressed by how closely the store managed to emulate the original Charles & Keith.

From the interior design to even the font for the store name, anyone could have mistaken it as the original at a cursory glance.

Befuddling name aside, we can’t deny that they did a pretty good job.

Proof of increasing global popularity of Charles & Keith

While hilarious, such dupes are also proof of Charles & Keith’s growing success.

After all, imitation is the highest form of flattery.

What other interesting brand dupes have you seen before? Let us know in the comments.

Featured image adapted from @kenpgl on TikTok and Google Maps.